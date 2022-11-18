ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

westorlandonews.com

Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts

While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival

Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Flagler Beach assessing aftermath of storms to beach erosion, A1A

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Weekend Update! What's Happening This Weekend in Daytona!

November is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs

More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

