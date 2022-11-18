Read full article on original website
westorlandonews.com
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
villages-news.com
At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages
Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
flaglernewsweekly.com
You’re Invited – Swearing In & Reception for Flagler County Commissioner Leann Pennington
The public is invited to the swearing in ceremony and welcome reception for newly elected County Commissioner, Leann Pennington of District 4. The swearing in will take place this Tuesday, November 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Flagler County Chambers. 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell. Welcome reception to follow.
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts
While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: Enjoy seafood at the annual Riverfest Seafood Festival
Where: Tanger Outlets, 1100 Cornerstone Blvd., Daytona Beach. Details: Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach will kick off the holiday season with a family-friendly tree lighting and Santa arrival celebration, presented by Halifax Health. There will be festive entertainment, holiday games, live snow fall and kids craft stations. 2022 Josh Crews Gala.
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
Volusia County businesses, engineers seek solution to coastal damage after hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused a lot of damage in Volusia County, as seawalls collapsed and buildings were deemed unsafe. Channel 9 has spoken to business owners and engineers about what it will take to fix our coast. The county said that adding things will...
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Basket Brigade packs food for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
OVIEDO, Fla. — As we near the holiday season, a local organization is supporting families in need. Basket Brigade volunteers gathered at the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday morning to help distribute boxes. People donated boxes filled with food for Thanksgiving meals. 9 Family Connection is a partner with...
WESH
Flagler Beach assessing aftermath of storms to beach erosion, A1A
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.
macaronikid.com
Weekend Update! What's Happening This Weekend in Daytona!
November is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know and find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter,...
cityofnsb.com
Boat ramp improvements, RVs for displaced residents, more on Nov. 22 City Commission agenda
$222,000 in FIND grants for a police boat and North Causeway boat ramp amenities, allowing residents displaced by flooding to reside in RVs for up to six months while their properties are restored, and nine other items will be on the agenda when the City Commission hosts its next regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
