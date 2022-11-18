FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — When it comes to A1A and the dunes just east of the state highway in Flagler Beach, vulnerable is an understatement. Previous storms have eroded the dunes and damaged or closed the road. Ian threatened, but for the most part, the road held. However, Nicole just weeks later, with her ferocious storm surge, ate into the road forcing a temporary closure while repairs were done.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO