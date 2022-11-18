ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

State, local agencies begin Thanksgiving DUI enforcement period

By O'Dell Isaac
 3 days ago
As traffic-related fatalities continue to climb in Colorado Springs and across the state, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are trying to make sure motorists get home safe this Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Thanksgiving was Colorado’s deadliest holiday period, with 16 fatalities across the state, according to CDOT data. Five of those deaths involved suspected impaired drivers.

With more than a month left in 2022, Colorado Springs has already had its deadliest traffic year ever, with 52 deaths so far, according to police. The grim new record eclipses the previous mark of 51, set in 2020.

As part of an effort to keep the roads safer during the holiday, state and local law enforcement agencies began the first of three enforcement periods on Thursday. Marked by increased DUI patrols and a bolstered police presence on roads and highways, the Thanksgiving week enforcement period will be in effect until the end of November, CDOT officials said.

Agency officials hope the increased presence will help curb the social phenomenon known as “Drinksgiving,” which involves heavy alcohol consumption during the holiday period. Drunken-driving-related crashes tend to spike during Thanksgiving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said there is no excuse for driving under the influence, especially with since the advent of rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft.

Family, colleagues mourn Air Force Academy officer killed in wrong-way crash: 'One of a kind'

“Driving impaired isn't a mistake; it's a crime,” Packard said. “With so many safe-ride options available, you should never make the choice of driving under the influence.”

CDOT officials recommend that people visiting family or friends make a plan for returning home.

The next DUI enforcement periods will take place Dec. 8-20 and Dec. 29–Jan. 3.

“Although most people do the right thing, we encourage everyone, even if they are going a short distance, to make a plan and follow through with it,” said Darrel Lingk, CDOT’s transportation safety director. “A DUI arrest should never be a part of your holiday.”

