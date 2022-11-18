ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutsonville native headed to Nashville

By By Angela Ridgway
Robinson Daily News
 2 days ago
Local artist, David Allen Stone, has signed a deal in Nashville and hopes to broaden his audience. He has performed at local venues as well as at his former high school, Hutsonville High School.

Hutsonville native, David Allen Stone, has performed at several local events and recently signed with a developmental/branding team in Nashville.
Stone, who is Sergeant First Class in the Illinois National Guard, wrote a song “Bury These Burdens” which brings awareness to suicide in service members. He will be heading to Nashville sometime after the holidays.
He signed with Evolution, a development team of SSM Nashville Records.
“I look forward to working with them,” Stone said. “It will help in promoting my songs and my brand in country music to help build a fan base.”
Stone will be going to Nashville to write songs.
“I will be going down to Nashville to sit with some of the top writers there to write two new songs,” he said.
Stone said it is amazing to be able to be with them.
“They are very polite and great people who are working together,” he said. “I think we will make some great music for everyone to enjoy.”
The meeting will begin as a developmental and branding deal but he hopes it will turn into more.
“I have hopes that they or another full label will take me on with a full contract,” Stone said.
He currently has a total of three songs that he has written.
“I would like to do another patriotic song plus maybe a love song but I’ll be sitting with some top writers in Nashville and we will work that out,” he said.
Stone discussed how he got into music.
“I’ve always grew up with music,” Stone said. “My mom always said “I was born with music in my veins.”
“I really got into it when I did children’s theater workshop at Lincoln Trail College an did it for about 11 years,” he said.
He said he began writing music after his deployment in 2009.
“I started playing around with it then stopped for awhile and about 20 years later had my first song wrote,” he said.
“My songs usually consisted of how I’m feeling during that time and what kind of difference I can make with them then I start writing,” he stated.
“This is just the start of a dream come true, I can’t believe it is happening and I thank each of you for the love and support,” Stone said.
In the past, Stone has performed at the Oblong Fall Follies, Hutsonville High School and the Relay For Life event.
At this time, Stone does not have any events planned in Crawford County but he is hopeful that at the beginning of the year, he will have some events and venues planned.
His music can be heard on all streaming platforms such as Spotify.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
