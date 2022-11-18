Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray vigil honors trans, LGBT lives lost
MURRAY, KY — For Transgender Day of Remembrance, people in Murray will gather to honor the trans people killed this year, as well as the five people who were killed Saturday night at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado. The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday in...
WBBJ
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
wkms.org
Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend
Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
thunderboltradio.com
Billy Joe Winstead, 90, Martin
Funeral services for Billy Joe Winstead, age 90, of Martin, will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
radionwtn.com
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk
Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Singer Songwriter Releases New Album
Fans of Obion County singer songwriter Phillip Coleman can now listen to his latest album. Production has been completed on “Loners Harvest”, which contains 11 new songs from the Rives native. The album contains brilliant songwriting and singing by Coleman, who was backed by some of the top...
thunderboltradio.com
Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal
“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties. The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden,...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WBBJ
Jackson offers Thanksgiving Day restaurant options
JACKSON, Tenn. –Looking for a restaurant open on Thanksgiving Day, check out this list to find an option. For some folks, holidays are just another day and perhaps family meals at home are not an option. Well, if you or someone you know falls into this category, Jackson has...
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
westkentuckystar.com
Patio fire at Clinton Place impacts outside of building
A fire Saturday afternoon on the patio at Clinton Place nursing home impacted portions of the outside of the building. In a Facebook post, Hickman County Emergency Management said the fire started along a fence in the courtyard, and gusty winds caused the fire to be fully involved by the time Clinton firefighters arrived. They called for mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton County units.
WBBJ
Helping Hand gets its own helping hand from Tyson
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local organization received a helpful donation on Friday. The Helping Hand in Humboldt is a nonprofit organization that helps disenfranchised individuals. At their store on 810 North 22nd Avenue, they give out a free meal every day from noon to 1 p.m. They also have...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
thunderboltradio.com
Carolina Conner Named Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni”
The Obion County School System has named their “Outstanding Alumni” for November. School officials have selected Carolina Conner, the Obion County Public Library Director. Ms. Conner has worked at the library since September of 2011, when she started as a student worker. She moved into the position of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov 18, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference
Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
thunderboltradio.com
Helen Louise Pentecost, 97, Dresden
Funeral services for Helen Louise Pentecost, age 97, of Dresden, will be Monday, November 21, 2022, at 2:30 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Monday, November 21, 2022, from noon until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners
PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
WKRN
Dresden student injured at basketball game
Dresden student injured at basketball game
