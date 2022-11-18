ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
erienewsnow.com

Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fugitive charged in death of Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville

A fugitive charged in the late January or early death of 22-year-old Isiah Helms has been arrested Thursday, November 17, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Knoxville Police arrested Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, of Youngstown, after pulling over a vehicle on a seat belt violation. Around 11:50 a.m., the Knoxville police pulled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Salineville man appeals sentence for running down teen bicyclist

A Salineville man has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence for the hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. Back in October, a jury in Lisbon found 65-year-old Donald White guilty of two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
SALINEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH

