Related
Video: Police find suspect after Cleveland firefighter’s death
Police body and dash camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows the moment Cleveland and Bratenahl police locked up the suspected hit and run driver officials think struck and killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
Ohio firefighter killed on interstate identified; arrest made
A firefighter was struck and killed by a car on Saturday, Nov. 19, near Interstate 90 and MLK Jr. Drive in Cleveland.
WHIZ
Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter
CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
erienewsnow.com
Tionesta Man Accused of Shooting Man in Parking Lot in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a Tionesta man reportedly shot another man in a parking lot in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old Titusville man encountered the suspect and was shot in the leg with...
Warren police arrest suspect accused of killing man trying to buy cell phone
Warren police arrested a 17-year-old male in Saturday’s shooting death of a victim who met with the suspect to purchase a cell phone, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
Dog rescued in Warren house fire
The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
cleveland19.com
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
Bond set for man accused of kicking pregnant woman in Beaver Township
A Youngstown man accused of kicking a woman in the stomach faces a felony charge of domestic violence.
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory
Kevin Sobnosky's mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created.
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
WFMJ.com
Fugitive charged in death of Youngstown man arrested in Knoxville
A fugitive charged in the late January or early death of 22-year-old Isiah Helms has been arrested Thursday, November 17, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Knoxville Police arrested Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, of Youngstown, after pulling over a vehicle on a seat belt violation. Around 11:50 a.m., the Knoxville police pulled...
cleveland19.com
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
WFMJ.com
Salineville man appeals sentence for running down teen bicyclist
A Salineville man has filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence for the hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of a 13-year-old bicyclist. Back in October, a jury in Lisbon found 65-year-old Donald White guilty of two counts of failure to stop after an accident, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, and cocaine possession.
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
Suspects arrested after break-in at SouthPark Mall: Police
Strongsville police are investigating after a break-in at the SouthPark Mall early Thursday morning.
cleveland19.com
Trespassing suspect peers into Shaker Heights homes, tries to open doors, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man caught trespassing through yards and trying to get into homes is on the loose, Shaker Heights Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying the suspect. These incidents have been happening in the Boulevard neighborhood, according to police. Police said surveillance cameras caught him...
Police warning: 2nd murder in Warren tied to online business deal in 8 days
Another person has been murdered in Warren while carrying out a business deal set-up online, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.
