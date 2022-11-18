ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Joel Eisenberg

Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General

Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.
abc27.com

New Hershey treats bringing sweetness to the holidays

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats. According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.
HERSHEY, PA
Phys.org

How telephone poles could help stop the spotted lanternfly

The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment (CASSE) is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Comprehensive Logistics Say NO Lay offs for New Harley-Davidson Contract

>Comprehensive Logistics Won't Lay off Workers for New Harley Davidson Contract. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A company that has acquired a new contract with Harley Davidson says they won't be laying off workers after all. Comprehensive Logistics leaders say they'll work the contract out of a warehouse in Springettsbury Township in York County. The previous contractor, Syncreon, had warned last month that the new company would lay off more than 600 people. Comprehensive Logistics has said in a news release it plans to retain the current staff and add even add more workers in 2023.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
HERSHEY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe

What’s going on in Cumberland County? Located in Central Pennsylvania just west of Harrisburg, Cumberland County has been dominated by Republicans for most of its existence. The GOP rules the roost now with 48.7 percent of residents registered as Republicans and 34.9 percent registered as Democrats. Another 12.28 percent are registered as independents with 4.45 […] The post As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Mother, Wife, Investment Consultant: Catherine Azeles

Catherine is an Investment Consultant at Conrad Siegel in Harrisburg–one of the region’s largest financial advisors (by assets under management). Her passion for finance started at a young age after witnessing firsthand the pressure that finances can put on a family. As a Certified Financial Planner® professional, Catherine...
HARRISBURG, PA

