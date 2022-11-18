Read full article on original website
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General
Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.
abc27.com
New Hershey treats bringing sweetness to the holidays
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced its holiday lineup of classic and brand new sweet treats. According to the company, Hershey is releasing their first ever Hot Chocolate Bombs, available with either marshmallows or cinnamon chips. Also, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Holiday bars have gotten a holiday makeover, with 2 varieties of season images such as stars, wreaths, trees, stockings, and others.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:PennLiveand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Phys.org
How telephone poles could help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment (CASSE) is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the...
FOX43.com
First snow in central Pennsylvania | Weather Rewind
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time to look back at this week's weather in another Weather Rewind. Mother Nature sure helped us out with this one—of course it's going to be the first snow for parts of our area!. November snows aren't unusual, but...
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
iheart.com
Comprehensive Logistics Say NO Lay offs for New Harley-Davidson Contract
>Comprehensive Logistics Won't Lay off Workers for New Harley Davidson Contract. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A company that has acquired a new contract with Harley Davidson says they won't be laying off workers after all. Comprehensive Logistics leaders say they'll work the contract out of a warehouse in Springettsbury Township in York County. The previous contractor, Syncreon, had warned last month that the new company would lay off more than 600 people. Comprehensive Logistics has said in a news release it plans to retain the current staff and add even add more workers in 2023.
Surprise midnight display promised for Hershey New Year’s Eve celebration
Hershey New Year’s Eve announced plans for its 18th annual celebration to usher in 2023, and promised a surprise “immersive display” following the traditional raising of the Hershey’s Kiss at midnight. “While the details will remain a surprise until the event, we can promise an immersive...
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
Troegs voted ‘Best Brewery Tour’ in national readers’ contest
HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces that its guided tour has been voted “Best Brewery Tour” in America by readers of USA Today. For the second consecutive time, the Hershey-based brewery has won the top spot in the 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards conducted by USA Today, the largest local-to-national digital media organization in the country, a press release said.
Here’s what’s new at one of central Pa.’s oldest wineries
Bernard Cannac knows the landscape well by now at Adams County Winery, where he has been the winemaker since August 2018. He has brought to one of Pennsylvania’s oldest operating wineries his winemaking skills and an effervescent personality. Unlike like many regional winemakers who have local roots, Cannac was...
As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe
What’s going on in Cumberland County? Located in Central Pennsylvania just west of Harrisburg, Cumberland County has been dominated by Republicans for most of its existence. The GOP rules the roost now with 48.7 percent of residents registered as Republicans and 34.9 percent registered as Democrats. Another 12.28 percent are registered as independents with 4.45 […] The post As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
New winery opens up in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
susquehannastyle.com
Mother, Wife, Investment Consultant: Catherine Azeles
Catherine is an Investment Consultant at Conrad Siegel in Harrisburg–one of the region’s largest financial advisors (by assets under management). Her passion for finance started at a young age after witnessing firsthand the pressure that finances can put on a family. As a Certified Financial Planner® professional, Catherine...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
