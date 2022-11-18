ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence. Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper...
NASHVILLE, TN

