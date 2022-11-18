ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Coldest Weather of Season Recorded in Siberia Reaching 53 Below Temperature

Reports revealed that Siberia, on November 16, Wednesday, recorded the coldest weather of its season, and the impact extended to portions of the Middle East and Northern Iraq's mountainous parts. Siberia has been known for extremely cold temperatures, sometimes the harshest of the season. The record showed that Siberia is...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSVN-TV

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure

(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy