Read full article on original website
Related
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm's severity varied widely...
'Historic' Snowstorm Hits Western New York, Leaving At Least 2 Dead
It's expected to be the largest snowstorm to hit the Buffalo area in years.
natureworldnews.com
Coldest Weather of Season Recorded in Siberia Reaching 53 Below Temperature
Reports revealed that Siberia, on November 16, Wednesday, recorded the coldest weather of its season, and the impact extended to portions of the Middle East and Northern Iraq's mountainous parts. Siberia has been known for extremely cold temperatures, sometimes the harshest of the season. The record showed that Siberia is...
Historic lake-effect snowstorm creates whiteout conditions in western New York
The historic snow piling up in western and northern New York is something you have to see to believe.
What are the odds of a white Thanksgiving?
Here's where to go if you really want to wear snow boots while you eat your turkey.
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
WSVN-TV
‘Visibility will drop to near zero’ in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
(CNN) — Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days. “This event will have the very real potential to produce a paralyzing snowfall that could be measured in feet for the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas,” the National Weather Service in Buffalo said.
WSVN-TV
A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall that could damage infrastructure
(CNN) — Thursday’s heavy snowfall that has pounded parts of western New York state will persist into Friday, when the worst of the potentially historic storm may cause trees to topple and property damage. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure,...
natureworldnews.com
This Week Will See Unseasonably Cold Temperatures in the Center of the Country and Across the Eastern United States
In the upcoming week, not one, not two, but three rounds of snow will target the northern tier of the United States, maintaining the conditions for snow that were present in December. The December-like cold will continue to set. As not one, not two, but three rounds of snow target...
Comments / 0