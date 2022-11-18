Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WATE
Consider Botox as a stocking stuffer this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you or someone you know has been ready for a change, this is the one. Many men and women have shown interest in medical aesthetics services, but due to expenses and not knowing where to start, they do not end up trying them out. According to a recent study, over 7.4 million Americans are receiving Botox treatments. The trend and necessity behind this service proves to be a popular gift this holiday season.
WATE
Addiction treatment accessible for ‘everyone’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Substance abuse recovery doesn’t have to be exclusive anymore. There have been reported many barrier to addiction treatments, such as the cost and lack of insurance needed. Many addicts go untreated for various reasons, but the accessibility is a prevalent one. According to the...
ORNL research team says they found genes responsible for autism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory research team said they may have discovered the genes responsible for autism through the lab's powerful computing. The scientists said they hope their discovery will enable precision medicine, personalized for each person with autism. "If you've seen one case of autism,...
Survivors of suicide loss find comfort through company in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who've lost a loved one in the tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
WATE
STAR 102.1’s Kim Hansard offers advice to working women
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An extraordinary woman is teaching others how to live, laugh, learn, and love. Kim Hansard has been making many laugh on their drive in the morning for over 20 years. Whether driving to work or dropping the kids off at school, she and her co-host Marc Anthony, hope to make you smile every day with their fun chemistry and witty personalities.
wvlt.tv
Drug overdoses are skyrocketing; what are possible solutions?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drug overdoses have skyrocketed in Tennessee in recent years, hitting a record high in 2020. Now, East Tennessee leaders are calling for changes at the state and federal levels to help. “This problem has been exacerbated since the pandemic,” Karen Pershing, Executive Director of the Metro...
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
WATE
Ingles to keep the magic in your home this holiday season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ingles is a proud sponsor of the Women’s Spectacular and wants to provide shoppers with all of their grocery holiday needs. They will have a booth set up at the expo that visitors can check out. Visit their website or check out their nearest location near you.
wvlt.tv
UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a recent report, the veterinarian profession will be short nearly 41,000 qualified vets by 2030. An ailing number was brought on by pandemic adoptions, retirements, compassion fatigue, and more. “We’re coming back from that but the workforce challenges that happened before during and after...
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
WATE
Food and flowers, what else do you need?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop and smell the roses and good food at a local eatery that is fun for the whole family. The Flower Pot Galleria & Eatery is your one stop shop for the best food, florals, and gifts. They are known as Knoxville’s best and oldest full service florist.
WATE
Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, event in Knoxville
Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship. Saturday marked National Survivors of Suicide Loss Day and many who’ve lost a loved one in a tragic way united at Parkwest Medical Center for a time of fellowship.
WATE
Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director
Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News. Marble City Opera mourns loss of managing director. Knoxville nonprofit operatic performing group Marble City Opera announced Friday that managing director Brandon J. Gibson has died. WATE Midday News.
WATE
Inflation impacting holidays
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how inflation has been impacting the holidays as people buy food, gifts and travel. WATE Midday News.
WATE
Affordable, Safe & Dependable Transport
East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. Send Seniors Christmas Love. TBI School Violence Study. The School Crimes Study...
wvlt.tv
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
WATE
Become a driver for ETHRA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
Thanksgiving Day race raising money for Knoxville nonprofit
A race coming to Knoxville is supporting a nonprofit that helps women in the community.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Comments / 0