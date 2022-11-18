THIS IS SO HORRIBLE! People are are being attacked by these criminals and nothing is being done to catch these guys ,They ,They are getting away with beating People up , theating People s lives, Stealing People s cars . All these People has family and these CRIMINALS are taking them away No Punishment is coming . This so UNFAIR! You cant go to work without someone targeting u for your things you worked hard for. Our city is Horrible! Unsafe , stay in your homes if you dont have too go out your life is more important! those who must go out Please watch yourself, Philadelphia Residents STAY SAFE IF POSSIBLE PRAYERS GOING UP FOR ALL! WE NEED SOLUTIONS! WE NEED NEW LEADERSHIP IN OFFICE RIGHT NOW ! ENOUGH IS WAY ENOUGH LOST CITY PHILADELPHIA, NO COMPASSION FOR OTHERS ! WE ARE CRYING OUT FOR REAL HELP IN LEADERSHIP AND POLICE!
