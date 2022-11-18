ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

Margaret Sigler
2d ago

THIS IS SO HORRIBLE! People are are being attacked by these criminals and nothing is being done to catch these guys ,They ,They are getting away with beating People up , theating People s lives, Stealing People s cars . All these People has family and these CRIMINALS are taking them away No Punishment is coming . This so UNFAIR! You cant go to work without someone targeting u for your things you worked hard for. Our city is Horrible! Unsafe , stay in your homes if you dont have too go out your life is more important! those who must go out Please watch yourself, Philadelphia Residents STAY SAFE IF POSSIBLE PRAYERS GOING UP FOR ALL! WE NEED SOLUTIONS! WE NEED NEW LEADERSHIP IN OFFICE RIGHT NOW ! ENOUGH IS WAY ENOUGH LOST CITY PHILADELPHIA, NO COMPASSION FOR OTHERS ! WE ARE CRYING OUT FOR REAL HELP IN LEADERSHIP AND POLICE!

CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by manager while trying to rob dollar store in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot seven times by the manager of a dollar store he attempted to rob in the Castor section of Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, police say. The shooting happened on 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue at the Grace Dollar Store at around 4:15 p.m.Police say the 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and multiple times in the groin and leg area. He was placed in critical condition and got transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital for further treatment. Police say no weapons were recovered. The 26-year-old man is being held as a prisoner. The manager who fired the shots was not hit in the incident, according to police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hampton Times

24-year-old facing felony charges for illegal straw purchase of guns in Bucks

Leonard Truesdale, 24, is facing a slew of felony charges for the illegal straw purchase of 21 guns at gun stores, almost exclusively in Bucks County. He was arraigned on Nov. 9 on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person. All the offenses are second-degree and third-degree felonies.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Man sentenced for gunpoint, home-invasion robbery of South Philly family's life savings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday, after pleading guilty to a violent, home invasion robbery of about $1 million from a family who owned a South Philly restaurant, federal prosecutors say.The man, Khairyi Burgess of Philadelphia, was one of three people who entered a home near the Italian Market, pulled a 17-year-old girl from her bed, and hit her several times, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia said in a statement. The incident took place on Aug. 8, 2018.After the girl was pulled from her bed, she was held at gunpoint while the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man sought for allegedly stalking, beating, robbing mom, son in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stalking, beating and then robbing a mother and her son.Police say the 54-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son were beaten in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.Investigators hope that sharing surveillance video can help them find the suspect. Warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers. On most days, Point Breeze is filled with families walking around the Di Silvestro Playground, but nearly two weeks ago on Nov. 7, a brutal beating and robbery hit what neighbors call a close-knit community."Now it's getting kind of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

