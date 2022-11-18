ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change

Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
Mashed

KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets

First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Iconic Items at America's Biggest Fast Food Chains

According to a study published in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 36% of American adults ate fast food on any given day between 2013 and 2016. However much we might know about the potential health problems caused by the consumption (or at least overconsumption) of fast food, and no […]
Shreveport, LA
