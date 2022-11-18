First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO