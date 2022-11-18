Read full article on original website
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
This Is The Most Haunted Restaurant In Texas
The Food Network compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state.
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' restaurant opening at PPG Place
Famous TV chef Guy Fieri, the host of “Diners Drive-ins and Dives,” is opening a restaurant Monday morning at PPG Place. “Chicken Guy!” will be the first franchise in Pennsylvania.
KFC's Famous $5 Bowl Deal Is Back Along With Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets
First opened in Utah in 1952 by Harland Sanders, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or simply KFC, is most known for its crispy fried chicken that features 11 secret herbs and spices, per KFC. The fried chicken chain's popular buckets were first created in 1957 and are recognized around the world. Around the holidays, KFC makes exclusive holiday-themed buckets, and has been doing so since the 1960s, according to a KFC press release. KFC's Famous Bowls are another menu item that the chain is known for, and they were first introduced to the menu in 2006, per QSR Web.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Salt Bae Shares a $166,000 Bill From His Restaurant Leaving People Mind Blown
It goes without saying that dining at one of the venues owned by the influential restaurateur will require you to go deep into your wallet. To give you a sense of what's on the menu, they have a steak coated in gold leaf. Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, uploaded a picture of a banknote with many numbers at the bottom.
The Most Iconic Items at America’s Biggest Fast Food Chains
According to a study published in 2018 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 36% of American adults ate fast food on any given day between 2013 and 2016. However much we might know about the potential health problems caused by the consumption (or at least overconsumption) of fast food, and no […]
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
