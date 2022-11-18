Read full article on original website
Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad offering rail excursions to Tygart Junction for first time since 2000
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those looking for something different to do during the winter season are in luck as the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad is bringing back rail excursions from Elkins to Tygart Junction for the first time since 2000. This scenic, four-hour train ride departs the Historic...
Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Hunters in 4 WV counties must bring deer to collection stations
Hunters are being reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources that any deer harvested in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties from Nov. 21-22 should be brought to a biological data collection station.
The Surprise Storm: Staunton shocks the area with breakout season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Storm was one of the most surprising high school football teams in the Valley this season. The Storm had a breakout year going 7-4 and posting its first winning record since 2018. “A big part of this year was that we all bought in...
Fire destroys mobile home in Nicholas County, West Virginia
POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m. KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved. The occupant made it out uninjured, […]
Mobile food pantry program feeds hundreds in Buckhannon
The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry Program was held in three different locations around the state on Nov. 17.
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
Prep Football Playoffs: No. 1 James Monroe rolls over No. 8 Greenbrier West
LINDSIDE – Coming off a 27-0 win just over a month ago, there were some concerns that top-rated James Monroe might come out over confident Friday night in its quarterfinal battle with Greenbrier West. That was clearly not the case. Racing out to a 28-6 halftime lead, the Mavericks...
Investigation underway after 3 West Virginia students ‘became ill’
An investigation is underway after three Philip Barbour High School students had to be taken to the hospital Friday.
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
Community rallies behind teen battling incurable tumor
UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aimee Baker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January of 2021. After multiple brain surgeries and other treatments doctors determined the tumor was incurable in March of this year. This hasn’t stopped the 13 year old from doing what she loves which is painting. One of her paintings has been placed in WVU’s Children’s Hospital.
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Update: Authorities safely locate missing 15-year-old from Staunton
Friday, 8:08 a.m. Emily Delilah Shoemaker has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Emily Delilah Shoemaker was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m....
