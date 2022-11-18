ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, WV

WDTV

Extremely cold wind chill temps Sunday morning

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County tonight due to wind chills in the negatives. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. According to VDOT 511, the crash is located at mile marker 164 and has closed all northbound lanes. Traffic is backed up for approximately 2 miles in the area.
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash on I-81 S caused delays

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared. On I-81 at mile marker 235.2 near Weyers Cave, drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. No lanes are closed at this time, but traffic backups are about 8 miles as of 6:05 p.m. This is...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Community rallies behind teen battling incurable tumor

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aimee Baker was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January of 2021. After multiple brain surgeries and other treatments doctors determined the tumor was incurable in March of this year. This hasn’t stopped the 13 year old from doing what she loves which is painting. One of her paintings has been placed in WVU’s Children’s Hospital.
UNION, WV
Augusta Free Press

Update: Authorities safely locate missing 15-year-old from Staunton

Friday, 8:08 a.m. Emily Delilah Shoemaker has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Emily Delilah Shoemaker was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m....
STAUNTON, VA

