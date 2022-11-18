Read full article on original website
Olivia Culpo Admits She Thought She Was Going To Marry Nick Jonas & Had ‘No Sense Of Identity’ After Split
Olivia Culpo, 30, talked about her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, 30, on the Nov. 7 premiere episode of her new TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me,” Olivia said after the producers asked about her romance with the Jonas Brothers singer that lasted from 2013 to 2015.
Hollywood Heartbreak! Olivia Culpo Admits She Was 'Left With No Sense Of Identity' After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Olivia Culpo is digging up heartbreak from her past.During the premiere episode of the model's new TLC show, The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old was persuaded to open up about her previous relationship with Nick Jonas — and admitted she would rather not.“Do I have to talk about that?” Culpo, 30, asked producers regarding her doomed relationship with the 30-year-old pop sensation. “I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me.”OLIVIA CULPO, AIMEE SONG & TEZZA BARTON ATTEND SUNSET-INSPIRED L’AGENCE NYFW SPRING/SUMMER 2023 SHOW“I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I...
Here's Why Jennifer Aniston Is Set To Sue Brad Pitt For $100 Million
Jennifer Aniston is set to sue her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the sum of $100 million. The legal dispute is generated from a joint venture between the former couple. Here are all the details. Aniston To Sue Pitt For $100 Million. Aniston is preparing to sue fellow actor and former...
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson share son Ace Knute, 9, and daughters Birdie Mae, 3, and Maxwell Drew, 10 Jessica Simpson enjoyed a special generational moment with her mom and her daughter this week. The fashion designer, 42, posed on a homey, winter-like set Thursday to promote her Jessica Simpson Collection holiday line, posing with her mom Tina Simpson, as well as her oldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, 10. Tina and Maxwell show off their matching fuzzy slippers, with the pre-teen making a puckered face as she...
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s Daughters Are ‘Ready’ for Baby No. 4: ‘They’re In’
They're prepared to be big sisters! Ryan Reynolds said his and Blake Lively's three daughters are excited for baby No. 4. "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it. They're ready," the Spirited star, 45, said to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, November 17. "We're very excited. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do […]
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
The TV star and her now-husband met at the rehab center and eventually fell in love at the same location Tammy Slaton is now a married woman! The 1000 Lb. Sisters star, 36, tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham on Saturday at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy says. "I'm married now!" RELATED: 1000-Lb. Sisters ' Tammy Slaton Getting a 'Lot More Hate' About Her...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Admit They 'Recognize' Benefits of Nepotism: 'Grateful for Our Blessings'
Dylan and Paris Brosnan previously told PEOPLE their dad Pierce Brosnan is "the best coach we could ask for" as they appeared in the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue Pierce Brosnan's sons are forging their own paths. Dylan and Paris Brosnan, who are featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, got candid about nepotism as they admitted they're "very lucky" having the Golden Globe nominee, 69, as their father while talking with E! News at GQ's Men of the Year party. "I think we need to just be grateful...
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy After 24 Hours of Labor – See the Photos
“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came,” the singer wrote on Instagram Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! Aiko and her rapper beau welcomed son Noah Hasani on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to an Instagram post the singer shared on Friday. The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah. "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures. RELATED: Pregnant...
Celine Dion shares photos from new movie with 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Céline Dion's upcoming movie project has a new title, new release date and the promise of new music. The film, reportedly previously labeled "Text for You" and then changed to "It's All Coming Back to Me," is now titled "Love Again." It was last set to be released in...
Henry Winkler Says He Regrets Turning Down Lead Role in Grease
Happy Days actor Henry Winkler agreed with CNN’s Chris Wallace in an interview broadcast yesterday that he was a “damn fool” for turning down the role of Danny Zuko in Grease—a part that was eventually played by John Travolta. Winkler played the iconic character Arthur Fonzarelli on the long-running sitcom from 1974 to 1984. “I thought: I’ve played the Fonz, I’m not going to do it again,’ Winkler told Wallace as he recalled being offered the role. “I should have just shut up and had a really good time making that movie.” Grease was the highest-grossing musical film ever at the time of its release, and catapulted Travolta to stardom. Read it at CNN
Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Show Off Bold Couple's Style at 23rd Latin Grammy Awards
After announcing their engagement in May, Marc Anthony and fiancée Nadia Ferreira stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance on Thursday at the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards Marc Anthony had his biggest supporter on his arm at Thursday's 23rd Latin Grammy Awards. The Paʼllá Voy artist, 54, was accompanied by fiancée Nadia Ferreira in a sizzling display of their couple's style while walking the red carpet together for the awards show at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. He donned a black-on-black suit with an avant-garde buckle at the waist of...
Jeff Goldblum Says He's Having 'Such Fun' as a Dad to Two Young Kids at 70: 'It's Revivifying'
Jeff Goldblum opened up about his experience as a dad to sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7 Jeff Goldblum is having a blast with his little boys. Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today Thursday about being an older parent, the actor — who turned 70 late last month — raved that he has "such fun" with sons River, 5, and Charlie, 7. "It's amazing, it's revivifying, and makes my relationship with Emilie, frankly, enhanced," he said, referencing wife Emilie Livingston, a Canadian dancer and gymnast. "Seeing [my wife] in this...
Joanna Gaines Returns to Koreatown with Her Daughters 20 Years After Eye-Opening First Visit
"I was seeing the beauty of being unique and realized that what made me different was actually the best part about me," the Fixer Upper star said of the meaningful experience Joanna Gaines is opening up about a formative experience she had in her twenties. On Wednesday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a powerful video of herself and her two daughters walking through Koreatown in New York City. In her Instagram caption, she wrote how meaningful the neighborhood is for her when it comes to her Korean...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating
Not so golden? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner, 28, and the O.C. alum, 38, are taking a break after being first linked in January 2021 when they were spotted attending Styles' manager's wedding together. A source exclusively told Us […]
ABC News
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband Bader Shammas
Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan. After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas," which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix. "It's a great movie," the "Mean Girls" actress, 36, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday....
Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Teaches Her Dad a Dance Routine on "Slumberland" Set
Lola Iolani Momoa might just have a career as a choreographer in her future. On Friday, her proud dad, Jason Momoa, shared a selection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the set of his Netflix movie "Slumberland" on Instagram, including two videos of Lola and his young costar Marlow Barkley teaching him a dance routine set to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now."
Kris Jenner Reveals 'First-Ever' Holiday Card with Boyfriend Corey Gamble: 'Love How They Came Out'
The couple first met in 2014 while at a party in Ibiza Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spreading some holiday cheer with their first holiday card as a couple! The Kardashians star, 67, unveiled the card on Instagram today, which featured a portrait of the couple posing side by side. "Happy holidays," is written over a simple black background and it's signed with, "xoxo, Kris and Corey." Jenner teamed up with Shutterfly to create the holiday card after partnering with them for their "Win the Holidays" campaign. Alongside the...
Caroline Bryan Gives a Health Update Following Surgery, Shares Video of Herself Using New Wheelchair
Caroline Bryan underwent "unexpected hip surgery" earlier this week Caroline Bryan is sharing an update on her recovery after having hip surgery. Caroline, the wife of country superstar Luke Bryan, revealed on Instagram Monday that she underwent "unexpected hip surgery," and was recovering with the help of her friends. Now, she's sharing more about how she's healing. On Friday Caroline, 42, shared a boomerang clip of her rolling around in her wheelchair. "Getting out of the house!" Caroline wrote over the video. RELATED: Caroline Bryan Says She'll 'Get a Splinter...
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron
The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was visibly emotional on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 6 November, as the band paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter who was found dead at home on Saturday.The US musician, 34, opened for his elder brother’s band numerous times.Nick’s bandmates hugged him as the group took a moment to remember his brother.“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Hypebae
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
People
