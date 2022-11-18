ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
AUBURN, AL
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to Miami, 74-64, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the University of Miami, 74-64, on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with 16 points and eight rebounds (both team highs). Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fnu.edu

Conquistadors’ season comes to a close against St. Thomas

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. ( Nov. 19, 2022) – The third meeting of the 2022 season between Florida National University’s men’s soccer team and the St. Thomas University Bobcats was as high-stakes a contest as any Conquistador fanatic could hope for. Despite the first two meetings between these teams ending in a 0-0 score after regulation, STU got the better of the visiting Conquistadors 2-0, knocking FNU out of Championship contention in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
fnu.edu

FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale

LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
HIALEAH, FL
travelexperta.com

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything

South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
SUNRISE, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
High School Football PRO

Plantation, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BOYNTON BEACH, FL
miamirealtors.com

Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month

Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
foodgressing.com

Art Basel 2022 Miami: Where To Dine

Here’s a look at where to dine during Art Basel 2022 Miami. The energy of the Magic City meets the sophistication of Northern Italy in Major Food Group’s latest culinary masterpiece: Contessa. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, fated to be Miami...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon

Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
hypebeast.com

Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America

After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
MIAMI, FL
seminoletribune.org

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers World Cup watching venues

HOLLYWOOD – World Cup soccer games can be watched at a variety of venues at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Center Bar will show the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. games from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Center Bar will show...
