Jacurri Brown: Future of the Miami Hurricanes?
Quarterback Jacurri Brown has the ability to be the future leader of the Miami Hurricanes.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to Miami, 74-64, in Hall of Fame Tip-Off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by the University of Miami, 74-64, on Saturday, Nov. 19 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with 16 points and eight rebounds (both team highs). Graduate student Jared Bynum (Largo, Md.) and sophomore Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) also finished in double figures, with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
calleochonews.com
Ken Griffin and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez engage in an economic discussion about Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Ken Griffin engaged in a 35-minute-long discussion regarding economics you don’t want to miss. Citadel’s proud founder, Ken Griffin, has been all over the headlines since he announced his big plans for the Magic City. Ken Griffin' move from Chicago to Miami has become big news in the past few months.
fnu.edu
Conquistadors’ season comes to a close against St. Thomas
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. ( Nov. 19, 2022) – The third meeting of the 2022 season between Florida National University’s men’s soccer team and the St. Thomas University Bobcats was as high-stakes a contest as any Conquistador fanatic could hope for. Despite the first two meetings between these teams ending in a 0-0 score after regulation, STU got the better of the visiting Conquistadors 2-0, knocking FNU out of Championship contention in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship.
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
fnu.edu
FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
travelexperta.com
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything
South Beach, Miami: Be Prepared for Everything and Anything. South Beach is the hottest spot in Miami. It’s pretty much what everybody knows when it comes to Miami. Even though Miami is such a huge, versatile, diverse, cosmopolitan, international city. I mean, Miami pretty much got it all, but South Beach is one of the most popular places in the city. Today we’re going to be talking about South Beach, Miami.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Memorable Football Season Ends in Regional Semifinals
After one of the greatest years in Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ football history, their season ended in the second round of the postseason on Friday. The Eagles fell to top-seeded Palm Beach Central High School 55-23, but not before winning seven games in the regular season and recording their first postseason win since 2007 against Santaluces High School.
Plantation, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boynton Beach High School football team will have a game with American Heritage High School - Plantation on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida hands out Thanksgiving baskets at Miami Gardens turkey drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Flo Rida donated to local families this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The South Florida-born star was on hand at the Studio 183 Lounge in Miami Gardens on Saturday to give away free Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys. He teamed up with a host...
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
foodgressing.com
Art Basel 2022 Miami: Where To Dine
Here’s a look at where to dine during Art Basel 2022 Miami. The energy of the Magic City meets the sophistication of Northern Italy in Major Food Group’s latest culinary masterpiece: Contessa. This statement-making concept nods to centuries of Italian tradition and cuisine. Contessa, fated to be Miami...
Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon
Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
hypebeast.com
Nike Launches its First Rise Concept in North America
After launching in Seoul and Nike West London, the first digitally-advanced Rise concept in North America now appears at Nike Aventura located in Miami, Florida. The opening marks the beginning of a larger expansion across the U.S. planned for 2023 and falls in line with the sportswear giant’s overarching goals of delivering premium, differentiated, and seamless experiences across its digital and physical marketplaces.
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
seminoletribune.org
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood offers World Cup watching venues
HOLLYWOOD – World Cup soccer games can be watched at a variety of venues at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Center Bar will show the 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. games from Sunday, Nov. 20 to Monday, Nov. 28. Center Bar will show...
