What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Man dies after stopping car on Interstate 80 in dark
ELKO – A Spring Creek man died in a crash on Interstate 80 after stopping his vehicle in the right travel lane at night with no lights on, according to Nevada State Police. Troopers were called to the scene 13 miles west of Winnemucca at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
Why did a rural Nevada county turn down money to create a public health department?
ELKO, Nev. — When Elko County commissioners rejected a $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that could have helped the county create a health department or health district, Kayla Hopkins pleaded with them to reconsider. Hopkins, who has lived for nearly nine years in the...
Commissioners finalize election results
ELKO – The 2022 midterm elections are officially over in Elko County, as county commissioners unanimously approved the results late Thursday afternoon. The approval followed several days of tabulations from mail-in ballots after Election Day, including an audit performed by the Elko County Clerk’s office and observed by three Commissioners and Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman.
Elks announce Hoop Shoot winners
ELKO — Great Basin Elks No. 1472 hosted its local Hoop Shoot competition on Nov. 12 at Adobe Middle School. First place winners will advance to the District competition in Austin, Nevada, in January. First place winner in the 10-11 age group is Julian Rodriquez, who completed 23 out...
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 9. 5 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East.
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins
ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving. High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.
Rice reappointed to American Folklife Center board
John Patrick Rice of Elko has been reappointed to the board of the American Folklife Center, and he is in good company. Platinum-selling recording artist Natalie Merchant, musician and Macarthur Fellow Martha González, and community archiving scholar Ricardo L. Punzalan were appointed new members this week by the Library of Congress.
