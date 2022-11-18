ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

WMUR.com

Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace

SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
SALEM, NH
95.9 WCYY

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Ta Da! Arriving This Week: The Fourth Annual Edition of The Bedford Guide

The latest edition of The Bedford Guide will arrive in mailboxes this week and offers a look back at the past year and the events and people who stood out to help make our town such a lively and interesting place to live. We extend sincere thanks to the many loyal sponsors who support the publication of The Guide – you will find a complete list on page 2 and we encourage you to patronize them and extend your own thanks for all they do to support both The Guide and The Bedford Citizen itself.
BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

"Pure happiness": Families celebrate National Adoption Day

BROCKTON - There's probably nothing more important than for a child to have a safe and loving place to call home. Friday was National Adoption Day. Children and families came together at the courthouse in Brockton for the official adoption ceremony. With the stroke of a pen, precious little Lyra Caroline Joyce just signed the most important document of her young life. Her new mom Lauren Joyce couldn't be more thrilled. "It's just pure happiness," Joyce said. Joyce had already adopted two other children; 6-year-old Jordan and 12-year-old Kayleah who were both on hand to welcome their new baby sister into the...
BROCKTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Holiday Markets Around the City

Shop ’til you drop! Check back as this list may be updated!. Highlights: New England-based artists and live music. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays on Dec 9-11, Dec 16-18, Dec 19-22 Where: 33 Dunster Street, Cambridge. Highlights: An assortment of rotating vendors, so make sure you stop back in!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

CSF, Flatbread Collaborate to Raise Funds

CSF Bedford Dollars for Scholars will collaborate with Flatbread Company at 213 Burlington Road for a fall fundraising event next Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 3 to 9 p.m. The restaurant will contribute a portion of the proceeds from all dine-in and take-out flatbread orders. The menu is available at http://www.flatbreadcompany.com.
BEDFORD, MA
nshoremag.com

Three North Shore Chefs Share Their Favorite Thanksgiving Traditions

Thanksgiving is a holiday that runs deep with tradition. We asked three of the North Shore's most notable chefs to share the (often flavorful) ways the holiday has resonated through the years for them. Frank McClelland, FRANK. “I grew up in New Hampshire on my grandparents’ farm,” says Frank McClelland,...
BEVERLY, MA
nshoremag.com

Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor

BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
SALEM, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

