eaglecountryonline.com
Whitewater Canal Trail is Tri-State Trails Project of the Year
The award was received at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. Photo via https://whitewatercanaltrail.com/. (Franklin County, Ind.) - The Whitewater Canal Trail was recognized as the 2022 Project of the Year at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. The trail...
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon
MORROW, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Grocery shoppers trying to avoid crowds frustrated by 'order online, pickup at store' approach
CINCINNATI — Ordering groceries online and then picking up what you paid for in person is a service the Cincinnati-based Kroger company is trying to accommodate. "I think I would definitely save money if I ordered online," Lauren Kuhlman said. Even so, Kuhlman is not a fan of the...
Ledger Independent
Fire takes out trucks at local business
The Orangeburg Fire Department responded to a fire scene early Thursday morning at Maysville Materials Plant. Several other fire departments including Washington, Lewisburg and Tollesboro volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire on Mason-Lewis Road, helping put the blaze out. According to WVFD Fire Chief Darrell Kalb,...
dayton.com
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers
WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
Paulina Jump must surely hold the record for breakfasts served at Bob Evans over 34 years
Don’t blame Paulina Jump if she’s not too keen on breakfast. She’s seen plenty – and probably has had her full. In fact, closing in on 34 years of serving breakfast at Bob Evans in Florence – 8020 US-42 —she’s probably carted some 870,000 meals.
WLWT 5
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Fire crews on scene of a reported structure fire on Bethel Concord Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
Road work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022 through November 23, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, several fire departments responded to the 12000 block of Route 124 for a fully engulfed structure fire early this morning. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m. Because of the fire, the Western Pike Local School District operated on a...
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
The spotted lanternfly is in Cincinnati -- and you should kill it if you see one
An invasive and threatening — but pretty to look at — insect has been spotted in Cincinnati, and if you see one in your yard you should report it to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, then kill it.
linknky.com
NKU’s East Village residents face mold, unreliable elevators
Written by Evan Bales, contributor at The Northerner. Residents of NKU’s East Village tackle daily university life, among other obstacles, in their dorm halls. NKU freshman Ethan Rice moved into Callahan Hall in the fall semester and encountered a grisly sight when entering his dorm room for the first time.
