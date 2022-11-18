ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, KY

Whitewater Canal Trail is Tri-State Trails Project of the Year

The award was received at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. Photo via https://whitewatercanaltrail.com/. (Franklin County, Ind.) - The Whitewater Canal Trail was recognized as the 2022 Project of the Year at the regional trails summit on November 10 at Northern Kentucky University. The trail...
BROOKVILLE, IN
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY
Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon

MORROW, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Morgan Drive in South Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
SOUTH LEBANON, OH
Fire takes out trucks at local business

The Orangeburg Fire Department responded to a fire scene early Thursday morning at Maysville Materials Plant. Several other fire departments including Washington, Lewisburg and Tollesboro volunteer fire departments were at the scene of the fire on Mason-Lewis Road, helping put the blaze out. According to WVFD Fire Chief Darrell Kalb,...
MAYSVILLE, KY
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
MASON, OH
Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash

COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
COVINGTON, KY
Road work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of November 21, 2022 through November 23, 2022 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, several fire departments responded to the 12000 block of Route 124 for a fully engulfed structure fire early this morning. The call came in shortly before 5 a.m. Because of the fire, the Western Pike Local School District operated on a...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NKU’s East Village residents face mold, unreliable elevators

Written by Evan Bales, contributor at The Northerner. Residents of NKU’s East Village tackle daily university life, among other obstacles, in their dorm halls. NKU freshman Ethan Rice moved into Callahan Hall in the fall semester and encountered a grisly sight when entering his dorm room for the first time.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

