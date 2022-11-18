Can A Sticker Help Scare Off Carjackers? Sheriff’s Office Says It Can — And Help Track Your Car If It’s Stolen

Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
Postal worker caught on camera using proceeds of mail stolen from suburban post office
CICERO, Ill. - Police in Cicero are issuing a community alert after a number of checks were stolen in the mail. It is believed that the mail was stolen from within the Cicero branch of the post office. A postal worker has been caught on camera using the proceeds of...
East Garfield Park crash: IDOT truck hit while trying to stop stolen car from driving away
The truck was trying to block traffic so Illinois State Police could arrive.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man shot a security guard just months after serving only 4½ years of a 12-year carjacking sentence, prosecutors say
Chicago — In February 2021, Salvador Reitinger was sentenced to 12 years for tying up a woman inside her Irving Park garage and carjacking her vehicle. The crime occurred just two weeks after Reitinger completed an eight-year sentence for a 2010 carjacking. Yet, somehow, some way, authorities released him...
KWQC
Troopers: Man arrested after high-speed chase, hitting 2 squad cars
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dolton, Illinois man was arrested Sunday morning after troopers say he led a high-speed chase and hit two squads cars. Kalin M Hawkin, 27 is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony; eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor; and operating while under the influence - first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
cwbchicago.com
Man who carjacked Lakeview woman while wearing court-ordered GPS tracker gets 7 year prison sentence
Chicago — A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for violently carjacking a Lakeview woman while wearing a court-ordered GPS tracker for a pending case in November 2021. Judge Peggy Chiampas sentenced Jmeere Murray-Lennan after he pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular hijacking. Prosecutors dropped...
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
Suburban scam: Residents receiving voicemails claiming they have warrants out for their arrest
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police are warning residents about a scam in which a caller is falsely alerting residents that they have warrants out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have reported receiving voicemails notifying them to contact Sgt. Levy with the Evanston Police Department about arrest warrants in their name.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple smash and grab robberies reported at North Side businesses
CHICAGO - There have been multiple burglaries at North Side Chicago businesses this week. Police say at least six businesses were robbed early Friday morning. Many of the businesses were on North Western Avenue. In each of the burglaries the offenders would break into the business by throwing something to...
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
NBC Chicago
Inbound I-55 Shut Down After Crash Sends Car Airborne, Flipping Into Oncoming Traffic
Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down after a high-speed crash sent a vehicle airborne before it flipped multiple times into oncoming traffic, police said. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway near Central Avenue in Cook County. Authorities said the...
cwbchicago.com
Robber wearing ‘Don’t Be A Menace’ jacket robbed CTA passenger, Chicago police say
If only he had followed the advice on his jacket…. Chicago police are looking for a man who punched and robbed another passenger while riding a CTA bus and wearing a coat that says “DON’T BE A MENACE.”. The unmindful menace took another passenger’s phone while riding a...
CTA Closes Bus Stops Near Obama Center Site, But They’re Still Being Used Despite Unsafe Conditions
WOODLAWN — Several bus stops along Stony Island Avenue, which are closed indefinitely due to “unsafe” boarding conditions as the Obama Presidential Center is built in Jackson Park, are still being used by some bus drivers and riders. Northbound bus stops on Stony Island Avenue at 60th-63rd...
WSPY NEWS
Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47
Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
Drunk Illinois Woman Calls 911 Several Times From Walmart Parking Lot
A highly intoxicated Illinois woman called 911 several times from a Wisconsin Walmart parking lot...for no reason. Kenosha News. When I start reading a story the originates from a Walmart parking lot, I know this should be good. Karen A. Kline was arrested for a BUNCH of charges...and she basically...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Drive-by shooting: 2 teen boys shot while walking in Brighton Park, Chicago police say
Two teen boys were injured in a Saturday morning shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit
A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 9