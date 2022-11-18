ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

ECSO investigating Thursday night shooting on Michigan Avenue that left man hospitalized

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday evening that hospitalized a man.

Deputies responded to a call on Boswell Road, where they found the victim, but they believe the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Michigan Avenue, said ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis.

"The victim was transported to the hospital and appeared to (have) non-life-threatening injuries," Lewis said.

Lewis said there are currently no suspects and the shooting is under investigation.

