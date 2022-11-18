Read full article on original website
Related
22 arrested in alleged cargo train burglary ring; $18M in stolen goods recovered
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Thursday that a yearlong investigation of cargo train burglaries resulted in 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise.
SFGate
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of recruits that remain in critical condition. One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and […]
KTLA.com
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
Human remains found in rubble of one of 2 Los Angeles fires
Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
Older couple brutally attacked at Elton John concert
Police are investigating after an older couple was brutally attacked while leaving an Elton John concert in Los Angeles Thursday night.
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves need rescuing after crashing in South Los Angeles
Three people suspected of stealing catalytic converters in South Los Angeles had to be rescued with the Jaws of Life early Saturday morning after they crashed their vehicle while fleeing police. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area of Main Street and West Imperial Highway when […]
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Comments / 1