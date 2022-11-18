ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

SFGate

Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff's academy crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Alejandro Martinez “has suffered setbacks that have left...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

‘Why did you run into the recruits?’ KTLA confronts driver from South Whittier crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the crash that injured 25 law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning was not an accident. “(Investigators) went through an exhaustive interview process with everyone involved, with the video surveillance statements from the recruits, the physical evidence they had, and what they got from the suspect himself. […]
SOUTH WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA

