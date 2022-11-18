Vote now: Are you worried about Chiefs’ depth at wide receiver heading into Sunday?

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve on Thursday, and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a brutal hit in Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had been out because of an illness, returned Thursday but was limited in practice .

The Chiefs’ wide receiving corps has thinned a bit, even if Valdes-Scantling plays Sunday. If Smith-Schuster doesn’t return this week, Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore should be in line to play Sunday night against the Chargers.

