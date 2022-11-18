ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: Are you worried about Chiefs’ depth at wide receiver heading into Sunday?

 2 days ago

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve on Thursday, and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol following a brutal hit in Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had been out because of an illness, returned Thursday but was limited in practice .

The Chiefs’ wide receiving corps has thinned a bit, even if Valdes-Scantling plays Sunday. If Smith-Schuster doesn’t return this week, Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore should be in line to play Sunday night against the Chargers.

We wanted to know how fans were feeling about the Chiefs’ pass-catchers ahead of the game at SoFi Stadium. Vote below and leave a comment.

