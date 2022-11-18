Read full article on original website
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
WLUC
FINAL: Ubly defeats Iron Mountain 41-14
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain was one of three U.P. teams to play in the high school state football playoffs Saturday. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers battled hard, but lost to the Ubly Bearcats 41-14 in the Semifinals.
LAPEER, MI - Frankenmuth faced Detroit Country Day in Lapeer on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a high school state semifinal football game. At halftime, the Eagles held the lead 24-0. Frankenmuth kept up the momentum and defeated Country Day 38-0. Frankenmuth will move on to compete for the championship trophy...
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting
SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
Waterford man wins $2 million playing second chance Michigan Lottery game show
LANSING, MI -- A Waterford man turned a losing instant lottery ticket into a $2 million win after he recently appeared on the Michigan Lottery’s “The Big Spin” game show. “I still can’t believe that I had the chance to be on The Big Spin show,” said...
Arab American News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Greater Midland Community Center to receive $5M from state
The Greater Midland Community Center was given a $6.5 million earmark from state taxpayers in Michigan’s 2022 state budget. In 2023, it was budgeted another $5 million, for a total of $11.5 million in two years. Terri Johnson, chief executive officer of the Greater Midland Network, has said the...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: 810 Smoke LLC offers smoked ribs and brisket
FLINT, MI - Rahsheemer Neal knows the feeling of not always having food on the table. The Flint resident experienced that during his upbringing, and it’s part of why he was inspired to start his own food truck, 810 Smoke LLC. 810 Smoke is a pop-up food truck that...
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Covenant recruiting nurses at November career fair
SAGINAW, MI — Covenant HealthCare is hosting a career fair to recruit registered nurses Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event for nurses and nursing students will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5400 Mackinaw Road, in the lower-level conference room. Nursing leaders will be there to answer...
Detroit News
'It gave us a good life': Port Huron mourns the passing of its papermaking era
Port Huron — A paper mill is an unlikely place to offer one of the most breathtaking views in Michigan. Yet Dunn Paper, which sits at the mouth of the St. Clair River, shows the Fort Gratiot lighthouse to the north and the twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge to the south.
