Millington, MI

WLUC

FINAL: Ubly defeats Iron Mountain 41-14

PETOSKEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain was one of three U.P. teams to play in the high school state football playoffs Saturday. The Iron Mountain Mountaineers battled hard, but lost to the Ubly Bearcats 41-14 in the Semifinals.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
High School Football PRO

Lapeer, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Detroit Country Day High School football team will have a game with Frankenmuth High School on November 19, 2022, 09:50:00.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Saginaw home invasion leads to shooting

SAGINAW, MI—Police in Saginaw responded Friday, Nov. 18 to a home on the 3800 block of Hiland St. for a reported shooting. According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting occurred during a home invasion around 8:30 p.m.
SAGINAW, MI
Arab American News

Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
NORTHVILLE, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Greater Midland Community Center to receive $5M from state

The Greater Midland Community Center was given a $6.5 million earmark from state taxpayers in Michigan’s 2022 state budget. In 2023, it was budgeted another $5 million, for a total of $11.5 million in two years. Terri Johnson, chief executive officer of the Greater Midland Network, has said the...
MIDLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Covenant recruiting nurses at November career fair

SAGINAW, MI — Covenant HealthCare is hosting a career fair to recruit registered nurses Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event for nurses and nursing students will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 5400 Mackinaw Road, in the lower-level conference room. Nursing leaders will be there to answer...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

