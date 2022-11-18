ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pregnant Blake Lively Praises ‘Stunning’ Ryan Reynolds in American Cinematheque Awards Speech: ‘Our Girls Are His Home’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j68v0_0jFmjRVp00
Ryan Reynolds attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Their “home!” Blake Lively has a lengthy list of what she loves most about husband Ryan Reynolds — and she’s sharing it all.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Relationship Timeline

Read article

“With his art, his heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic, his self-deprecating levity, his hard-earned depths and his grace, so many of those stunning qualities come from his homeland, Canada, and giving back to the country that gave him his livelihood,” the pregnant Gossip Girl alum, 35, said in her speech at the 2022 American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, November 18, per footage shared by The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter .

Reynolds, 46, earned the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the annual ceremony , and Lively gave his introduction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKKsi_0jFmjRVp00
Blake Lively Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

“He had to check into his home base, it was essential to keeping him grounded, to keeping him sane, to keeping him him,” the A Simple Favor actress, who announced in September that she is expecting baby No. 4 , said on Thursday. “And now, I am his home and our girls are his home, and just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home, whether it’s from across the globe or immediately across the street. He is hard-wired to get home.”

LOL! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Most Savage Trolling Moments

Read article

Lively — who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with the actor — further noted that “Daddy always comes home” despite wearing superhero costumes, fake blood or clown makeup.

“I see Canada love this man , as it should, so damn well right back,” the Age of Adaline star concluded, referring to her man's Governor General's Performing Arts Award win last year. “Honestly, guys, please stop giving Ryan awards — [we’re] running out of precious shelf space for my tchotchkes.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this year that Lively is pregnant with her fourth child , and the couple are beyond thrilled to expand their brood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqlNm_0jFmjRVp00
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“They just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender,” a source exclusively told Us in September , noting that the pair — who wed in 2012 — "love being parents" as their little ones grow. “The timing is perfect because all of their kids are two years apart so they’re keeping with the pattern.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood

Read article

While the Deadpool star and the Betty Buzz founder — who met on the set of 2011’s The Green Lantern — remain fiercely protective of their children, they are enjoying parenthood.

“Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin," Lively told Forbes in May. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She added at the time: “Family is at the root of everything that I do and it's also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that's just how I live.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
netflixjunkie.com

Here Is How the Eldest Daughter of Blake Lively Is an Exact Copy of Her

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are soon going to be the parents of a fourth child. The couple already has three beautiful daughters named James, Inez, and Betty. While the couple is very cautious about posting pictures of their children, they sometimes make some grand entrance with them. For the elder Reynolds kids, it was in 2016 when their father participated in The Walk of Fame, which was dedicated to him at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard.
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
HuffPost

Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'

Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
HollywoodLife

Brooke Shields’ Daughter Grier, 16, Is Taller Than Her Mom As They Pose Together On Red Carpet

Less than a week after Halloween, Brooke Shields and her daughter, Grier Henchy, were in the Christmas spirit. Brooke, 57, and her 16-year-old daughter dressed in red and green, the colors of the holiday season and the new movie, Spirited. Brooke and Grier attended the New York City premiere of the Christmas-themed musical featuring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. The Suddenly Susan actress sported a red sequined dress with a scarlet bodice and a skirt the color of a deep crimson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
AOL Corp

Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon

Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

247K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy