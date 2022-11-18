ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Thanksgiving and PC is off to a good start

By Michael Delaney, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago
Hello everyone !

First off, I wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving this week. The leaves may be off the trees and it gets dark at around 4pm, but it is still a time to think of our blessings. And I can’t resist this fun picture of long ago Journal photographer Tom Stevens trying to get a picture of a turkey !

Journal photographer David DelPoio was on the scene this week at the Providence College men’s basketball team had an early season victory. The Friars have been playing in downtown Providence for an incredible 50 years now. Prior to making the Providence Civic Center (now the AMP) their home court, they played at Alumni Hall on the PC campus.

And if you happen to be going to a PC game, you might want something to eat. Journal Food editor Gail Ciampa did a story this week about 9 new restaurants in Providence that you might want to check out. One of them is called Sandwich Hut and it is on the west side of Providence. David was there also shooting some mouth watering pictures.

For more great photos and videos please go to providencejournal.com. And if you don’t have one already, please get a digital subscription – you will get lots of premium content at a great price.

Stay safe and have a good week.

Michael Delaney

Director of Photography

The Providence Journal

