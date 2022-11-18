ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NH

Street closures, traffic restrictions set for Dover Holiday Parade

By Special to Foster's
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YitEQ_0jFmicNZ00

DOVER – Dover Police Chief William M. Breault has announced the following road closures and parking restrictions for the Dover Holiday Parade, which returns this after a three-year hiatus. The parade begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and will follow its traditional route along Central Avenue (NH Route 108), starting at the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, 550 Central Ave., and finishing at 120 Central Ave., next to Cleary Cleaners and across from Pine Hill Cemetery.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Central Avenue will be closed to all traffic from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Chestnut and New York streets to Stark Avenue and East Watson Street. Temporary traffic detours will be in effect.

Additional street closures will be in effect from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate parade staging and setup. These include: Sixth Street, between Horne Street and Central Avenue; Maple Street, between Sixth and Hough streets; Grove Street, between Fifth and Hough streets; Mt. Vernon Street, between Sixth and Milk streets.

Parking restrictions will be posted to prohibit on-street parking on Sixth Street between Horne Street and Central Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and in other locations where necessary along the parade route. Parking is allowed on most of the parade route, but motorists will not be permitted to move their vehicles during the Central Avenue closure.

Dover Police are coordinating with CSX Transportation railways to temporarily suspend freight trains at the downtown crossings to accommodate the event. Amtrak Downeaster passenger train service will not be interrupted. For information about traffic, contact the Traffic Bureau at 603-742-4646.

The Dover Holiday Parade is produced by Cochecho Friends, a group of local citizens. Additional information is available at https://cochechofriends.com/dover-holiday-parade.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

NH, Maine Seacoast Holiday and Christmas Parades 2022

Christmas and Holiday Parade season is here with the first of the parades scheduled for Dover and Newburyport on Saturday, November 27. Most events are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Parade times and dates are subject to change without notice in this report. Amesbury. Saturday, December 3 - The Amesbury...
DOVER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Decision upcoming on upper Elm Street office-to-housing conversion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A proposal to convert an office building on Elm Street into mixed-use building with over 100 apartments at 1230 Elm St. will now wait to see if it can obtain approval for a conditional use permit and a change of use site plan from the Manchester Planning Board.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

4 Injured After Truck Crashes into NH Pizza Shop; Driver Arrested

Four people were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a pizza shop in Hampton, New Hampshire, late Saturday night. According to the Hampton Fire/Rescue Department, emergency crews responded to Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road around 9:15 p.m. and found a truck had crashed through the pizza shop's storefront.
HAMPTON, NH
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Santa Claus takes pictures, reads with Nashua children

NASHUA, N.H. — Santa Claus visited the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua Sunday afternoon. Santa took pictures with kids and read a holiday book for them. The mall has Christmas trees and decorations up for the holiday season. Alexandra Meadus-Pitcher, the mall's assistant marketing director, said she hopes the...
NASHUA, NH
Seacoast Current

Maine Standoff Over Landscaping Ends After Nearly 24 Hours

A standoff with a man in Cornish, Maine, that started Thursday morning in a dispute over a weekend landscaping came to an end nearly 24 hours after it began. York County Sheriff William King said Edward Kalinoski, 66, broke the window of his neighbor's house on Spur Road around 6:45 a.m. using a tractor, and flattened his neighbor's tires with a knife. Kalinoski went back to his home and refused to cooperate with sheriff deputies when they attempted to speak with him.
CORNISH, ME
94.9 HOM

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
NECN

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Sun and clouds with chance for snow squalls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few snow showers and squalls return to the forecast Sunday with a cold, gusty wind ahead of quieter holiday travel conditions next week. Colder and windy for Sunday. The day will start with a mix of sun and clouds. During the afternoon and early evening, there is the chance for a few snow showers and squalls. Highs mainly in the 30s with wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s all day long.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Nov. 19-20, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Parents and teachers of Thornton's Ferry School in Merrimack are hosting their 40th annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. More than 80 crafters will show off all kinds...
CONCORD, NH
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

2K+
Followers
584
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy