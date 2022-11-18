Street closures, traffic restrictions set for Dover Holiday Parade

DOVER – Dover Police Chief William M. Breault has announced the following road closures and parking restrictions for the Dover Holiday Parade, which returns this after a three-year hiatus. The parade begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and will follow its traditional route along Central Avenue (NH Route 108), starting at the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, 550 Central Ave., and finishing at 120 Central Ave., next to Cleary Cleaners and across from Pine Hill Cemetery.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Central Avenue will be closed to all traffic from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Chestnut and New York streets to Stark Avenue and East Watson Street. Temporary traffic detours will be in effect.

Additional street closures will be in effect from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate parade staging and setup. These include: Sixth Street, between Horne Street and Central Avenue; Maple Street, between Sixth and Hough streets; Grove Street, between Fifth and Hough streets; Mt. Vernon Street, between Sixth and Milk streets.

Parking restrictions will be posted to prohibit on-street parking on Sixth Street between Horne Street and Central Avenue, beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, and in other locations where necessary along the parade route. Parking is allowed on most of the parade route, but motorists will not be permitted to move their vehicles during the Central Avenue closure.

Dover Police are coordinating with CSX Transportation railways to temporarily suspend freight trains at the downtown crossings to accommodate the event. Amtrak Downeaster passenger train service will not be interrupted. For information about traffic, contact the Traffic Bureau at 603-742-4646.

The Dover Holiday Parade is produced by Cochecho Friends, a group of local citizens. Additional information is available at https://cochechofriends.com/dover-holiday-parade.