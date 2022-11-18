Wayne Rooney Says That Lionel Messi Is Better Than Cristiano Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has said that Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. You can read more below.

Wayne Rooney has said that Lionel Messi is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo . Rooney has recently spoken to the media and was asked about who was better out of the two.

Ronaldo has caused a lot of controversy these last few weeks due to him walking off the pitch because he wasn't subbed on and also his recent interview with Piers Morgan where he began to slate manager Erik Ten Hag .

Messi has been in fine form this season for PSG and has been a key player for them all season. Ronaldo has been out of form for Manchester United as he has only scored 3 goals in 16 appearances for the reds.

It is likely that Ronaldo will leave in January due to his recent interview with Morgan. United are likely to sack the 37 year old for breach of contract after the World Cup .

Messi has made 19 appearances in all competitions whilst having 12 goals along with 14 assists for the French side. So far a fantastic season for the 35 year old.

Rooney recently spoke to the media and this is what he had to say; “He [Messi] has everything, the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists, whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer.”

“Everyone has different views on Messi and Ronaldo but I have said many times that I think Messi is the best. I have watched lots of videos of Maradona, who was a similar player, but Messi is better.”

