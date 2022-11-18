Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on winter energy bills

As colder temperatures return to the area, Xcel Energy is reminding customers of tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills at the start of the winter heating season so people can stay warm without breaking the bank.

The company is also encouraging customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their bills, a news release says. Xcel Energy offers payment plans and can connect customers to energy assistance programs in their communities.

Take steps to save

Lower the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.

Install a smart thermostat to automatically lower the temperature when away from home or during overnight hours.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.

Additional ways to save can be found on the energy savings tips page at xcelenergy.com. Customers can also learn more about programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient.

Customers are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy if they’re having trouble paying their bill. Customer agents can provide options such as payment plans and energy assistance programs. More information about energy assistance programs and resources can be found at xcelenergy.com or by calling 1-800-895-4999.

Nationwide increases in natural gas prices

About 30% of the region’s power generation is fueled by natural gas, for which commodity prices remain high due to global supply and demand issues, Xcel Energy says, causing electric bills to be higher. The power company "purchases natural gas at wholesale, and the cost of the natural gas used to generate electricity is passed along to customers without markup," the release says.

To protect against market fluctuations in the price, Xcel Energy provides a diverse energy mix, including a large amount of wind energy, to minimize the effect of natural gas price increases on electric bills.

In addition, a home energy services program allows customers to get some efficiency services from approved contractors at no charge. Customers can select an approved contractor by going to www.xcelenergyefficiency.com.

For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.