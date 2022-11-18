Rural Texans from around the state gathered in Lubbock Thursday for the start of "The Future of Rural Texas" — a Texas Tribune symposium — which highlights the vital role that rural Texans serve in supplying food, energy and fiber to greater Texas and the rest of the world.

Launching the multi-day event, a panel of five Texas-based journalists introduced the audience to key topics of rural Texas, discussing everything from rural healthcare and the importance of broadband access to rural education and natural resources.

Among those covering West Texas, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal editor Adam Young voices his concerns over the water crisis, while Texas Tribune reporter Jayme Lozano emphasized the importance of local agriculture — among other issues — and Sarah Self-Walbrick, news director for Texas Tech University Public Media, discussed the bipartisan trends in the recent midterm elections.

Texas Tribune 's East Texas reporter Pooja Salhotra and regional editor Nic Garcia also joined the kick-off panel, focusing on other rural areas around the state.

Industry experts, community leaders, and local and state lawmakers also joined the conversation Thursday evening before continuing with one-on-one discussions and live panels on Friday to share the successes and hardships of rural Texans.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tribune symposium emphasizes the importance of Rural Texas to food, energy