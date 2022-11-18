Read full article on original website
uptownmessenger.com
Oysters are the star of local Thanksgiving tables (with recipes)
Before and since the Americans purchased New Orleans from the French, New Orleans has remained unique and distinct, nearly 220 years later, we still spurn convention. Thanksgiving is no exception. We celebrate with oysters: Oyster Soup or Stew and Oyster Dressing (you’ll find the recipes below). Not just oysters,...
uptownmessenger.com
St. Catherine’s Day Parade hangs up its hat
For more than a decade, the Garden District has provided the backdrop for the St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade on the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Francophiles and those who simply enjoyed parading in a fancy hat would meet at St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street, sip on sparkling wine and walk a brief route to the sounds of live gypsy jazz.
NOLA.com
Mr. Bingle fanatics, aka Bingleholics, flock to a 75th birthday party for the beloved snowman
Mr. Bingle is 75 years old, or maybe 74. It depends who you talk to. On a recent Saturday, fans of the flying snowman, who was conceived to herald the holiday season at the Maison Blanche department store, gathered at Augie’s Restaurant in Harahan to share their enthusiasm for the New Orleans icon.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Vincent Buffa's namesake business opened in 1939
Buffa’s on Esplanade Avenue is one of my favorite hangouts for live music. Who was Buffa, and what is the place’s history?. Vincent Buffa was raised in the French Quarter and opened his namesake restaurant and lounge at the corner of Burgundy Street and Esplanade Avenue in December 1939.
The Half Shell On The Bayou Oyster Bar & Grill: Best Gumbo In NOLA
The best gumbo in New Orleans is at the Half Shell on Bayou Rd! There was no need to convince me otherwise because it tasted almost like my grandmother, Momo’s. She made the best gumbo I have ever tasted, and no one has been able to duplicate her gumbo’s deep, complex flavor since she passed away. I have tasted many bowls, but none have come close until I stepped into the Half Shell.
whereyat.com
Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love
Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
brproud.com
Premiere of movie filmed at Cajun Village and Coffee House happening soon
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – A movie that filmed in Ascension Parish is set to debut in less than a week. On Thursday, November 24, ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ is going to air on the Hallmark Channel. Some of the movie was filmed at The Cajun Village and...
NOLA.com
Toast serves classic breakfast and originals like aebelskivers. New location coming soon
Since the first location opened in 2014, Toast has become a top choice for both locals and tourists looking for a little more than a classic breakfast. The dishes on the menu are familiar, including the French toast, omelets and toast, but it's the variety of house-made fillings and toppings that make dining at Toast an experience. Pulling inspiration from Europe, the restaurant also shows its range with aebelskivers and crepes.
NOLA.com
Dufossat Street mansion for $2.4M melds Arts and Crafts, Tudor styles in New Orleans
The azure and white color scheme of the house at 1526 Dufossat St. conjures images of Delft pottery from the Netherlands, but this Arts and Crafts mansion is right at home in Uptown New Orleans. The stately dwelling, on the corner lot that faces the Milton H. Latter Memorial Library,...
myneworleans.com
Top Restaurants in the French Quarter
This week, the editor’s are highlighting the heart of the city – the French Quarter. From fine dining to sandwich shops, we’ve got a few of the best restaurants the French Quarter has to offer. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering helps...
You Need to Peek Inside This Converted Church for Sale in New Orleans
If you’ve always been curious about what it’s like to live in a converted church, here’s a gorgeous chance to do so. From the Gothic arch door, to the soaring ceilings, it’s not hard to spot the traits that hint at its past life. These days, though, it’s been reimagined into two apartments, each with their own merits.
NOLA.com
Pythian Market food hall operator gets eviction notice; what's next for food vendors?
The operator of the Pythian Market on Loyola Street in New Orleans' Central Business District has been served with an eviction notice for failing to pay more than $2.5 million in back rent, throwing into question the future of the popular food hall and its 10 vendors. Local investment group...
bossierpress.com
LOUISIANA TO TAKE THE NATIONAL STAGE AGAIN WITH THE CELEBRATION GATOR IN NEW YORK AND THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES® NEW YEAR CELEBRATION IN PASADENA
Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade® riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
WDSU
Pests found damaging New Orleans pine trees right before the holiday season
NEW ORLEANS — Not soon before the holiday season, Louisiana State University Agriculture Center reported that damaging pests are being found in pine trees in Louisiana forests. According to LSU AgCenter, the Ips beetle, also known as wood engravers, are the cause of some pine trees turning brown and...
Dilapidated Lindy Boggs site a continuing nuisance smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — As people bike down the Lafitte Greenway and paddle through Bayou St. John, the Lindy Boggs Medical Center casts a shadow over it all. Abandoned 17 years ago, the former hospital is now covered in graffiti and broken windows. “There’s a sense of lawlessness there,” Thomas...
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NOLA.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
