Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup 2022 with a monologue addressing the human rights abuses in Qatar.The host country has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums for the tournament and LGBT+ people.“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight,” the pundit said.Lineker’s remarks came before the first game of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarHarry Kane wearing rainbow armband in Qatar part of England principles, says DierWorld Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time

21 HOURS AGO