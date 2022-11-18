Read full article on original website
UK minister criticised over call for gay World Cup fans to show respect in Qatar
James Cleverly says ‘flex and compromise’ needed on both sides in country that criminalises homosexuality
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two Arab countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
'Crass' and an 'insult'. FIFA president criticized for speech on Qatar's human rights ahead of World Cup
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's near hour-long speech on the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been described as "crass" and an "insult" to migrant workers by human rights groups.
Gary Lineker's opening World Cup monologue addresses Qatar human rights abuses
Gary Lineker opened the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup 2022 with a monologue addressing the human rights abuses in Qatar.The host country has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers who built stadiums for the tournament and LGBT+ people.“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums where many lost their lives. Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight,” the pundit said.Lineker’s remarks came before the first game of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in QatarHarry Kane wearing rainbow armband in Qatar part of England principles, says DierWorld Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate men's tournament for first time
Qatar Will Let Fans Drink Alcohol at World Cup Games if They Pay $22K
The World Cup organizers have now banned sales within stadium grounds with only 48 hours before World Cup games kick off in the Gulf state.
KTVU FOX 2
With excitement, FIFA World Cup Qatar brings controversies
SAN FRANCISCO - For more than a decade, controversy surrounded Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup and human rights organizations have been raising red flags from abuse of workers to the county's treatment of women and the LGBTQ community. An international organization called Human Rights Watch detailed the life...
Fanfare for first flight from Israel to Qatar for World Cup
BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Balloons festooned the departure gate for the first commercial flight between Israel and Qatar on Sunday, permitted by Doha for World Cup fans despite a lack of formal bilateral relations.
Hopes for workers’ legacy fade after ‘deafening silence’ from Qataris
The trade union leading attempts to improve conditions for migrant workers in Qatar has warned that a positive World Cup legacy is unlikely
Qatar bans beer at World Cup stadiums
Despite Budweiser being a major sponsor, there will be no beer sold at Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums. The ban comes just days before the tournament. Bud Zero will be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums.
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
theScore
What does Qatar's dark World Cup legacy mean for the future of soccer?
Before the boom, the long stretch of dusty coastline north of Doha - a straight, 235-mile shot west across the water from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates - was a place where people could escape the crowds, strolling with their dogs or simply absorbing a peace that was increasingly hard to find in Qatar's capital.
England vs Iran referee: Who is Qatar World Cup official Raphael Claus?
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will be making his World Cup debut when he takes charge of England’s opening match against Iran today. The 43-year-old is one of 36 referees at the Qatar tournament will officiate the Group B clash as the Three Lions begin their campaign. Claus has previously refereed matches at the Copa America in both 2019 and 2021, so he does have experience of major international tournaments. He has been a professional referee since 2010 and has been named referee of the year in Brazil’s top-flight, Serie A, on three ocassions. Earlier this season, Claus sent off...
Qatar to open Mideast's first World Cup before leaders, fans
Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East's first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the pitch, Doha already has drawn Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament. That Prince Mohammed, whose nation had closed Qatar's only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute, will attend shows how far the rapprochement between the two...
NME
Robbie Williams defends performing in Qatar for the World Cup
Robbie Williams has responded to criticism for being booked to perform at the Qatar World Cup. In an exclusive interview with il Venerdi, the singer defended his choice to perform at Doha Golf Club on December 8. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology,” he told the Italian magazine, referencing China’s similarly poor record on human rights.
CBS News
FIFA confirms no alcohol to be sold at Qatar World Cup stadiums
MIAMI-- Just two days before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed that no alcohol will be sold at the eight stadiums which will host the tournament's 64 matches. "Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus...
Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
Gary Neville: Gianni Infantino “the worst face” to represent Qatar World Cup
Gary Neville believes FIFA president Gianni Infantino is “the worst face” to represent the Qatar World Cup after his controversial monologue on Saturday and wants the governing body to “clean up its act”.Infantino delivered an extraordinary hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared “today I feel gay” and “I feel (like) a migrant worker” before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.Ahead of Sunday’s opening game of the 2022 finals between the host nation and Ecuador, former England defender Neville was appearing as a pundit on beIN Sports and heavily criticised the Swiss, labelling...
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out against Western critics of Qatar's human rights record on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.
