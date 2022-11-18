Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight
Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
MMAWeekly.com
Natália Silva scores spinning back kick to the face finish at UFC Vegas 65 | Video
Women’s flyweight Natália Silva extended her winning streak to eight consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday finishing Tereza Bledá in highlight reel fashion. The ladies kicked off the fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Bledá’s octagon debut after making her way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t go well.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier uninterested in ‘respectful’ Beneil Dariush, wants big fights after completing ‘violence triangle’
At UFC 281, Dustin Poirier picked up another big win, submitting Michael Chandler after a bloody, back-and-forth war. The battle earned Poirier his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus, tying the category’s record, and it solidified the former interim champion as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event
LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
Alex Pereira blasts Israel Adesanya’s comments about premature stoppage at UFC 281: “Stop making excuses”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy about Israel Adesanya‘s post-fight comments. At UFC 281 last Saturday night, the two middleweights collided. ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Poatan’ famously faced off twice in kickboxing previously. On both occasions, Pereira won, even finishing Adesanya by brutal knockout in the rematch.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
MMAmania.com
Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins
Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMA Fighting
Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights
Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac
*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, 2 of boxing's most exciting talents, rush to announce 2023 mega fight
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announce big boxing news, as their 136-pound spectacle will take place in Las Vegas in the first half of next year.
Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!
A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
MMA Fighting
Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ star and former MMA fighter, dies at 49
Jason David Frank — best known for his role as Tommy, the original Green Ranger — in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49 by suicide. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Born in California, Frank...
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight
Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
YouTuber Mikhail 'Dr. Mike' Varshavski donates entire $125k prize to charity after losing Arizona boxing match to MMA fighter Chris Avila on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard
A New York City charity has gotten richer after a donation from YouTuber 'Dr Mike', who has donated his entire $125k prize from a boxing match he lost in October. The doctor, whose real name is Mikhail Varshavski, presented the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with the massive check on Saturday.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jack Della Maddalena melts Danny Roberts with impressive TKO | UFC Vegas 65
Surging welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena looked sensational yet again earlier today (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 65 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Australian fighter stopped veteran Danny Roberts with a beautiful first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 65...
WWE's Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses Rumors That He'll Compete In A WrestleMania 39 Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin finally addressed rumors that he's prepping for a WrestleMania match.
