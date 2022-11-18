ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Alex Pereira Says Ref Saved Israel Adesanya's Life By Stopping Fight

Alex Pereira says referee Marc Goddard definitely did NOT stop the Israel Adesanya fight early ... 'cause it was just a matter of time until Stylebender would've been unconscious on the Octagon canvas. The newly crowned UFC Middleweight champion spoke for one of the first times since beating his rival,...
MMAWeekly.com

Natália Silva scores spinning back kick to the face finish at UFC Vegas 65 | Video

Women’s flyweight Natália Silva extended her winning streak to eight consecutive fights at UFC Vegas 65 on Saturday finishing Tereza Bledá in highlight reel fashion. The ladies kicked off the fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was Bledá’s octagon debut after making her way to the fight promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series. It didn’t go well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derrick Lewis reportedly hospitalized, UFC Fight Night 215 headliner vs. Serghei Spivac canceled mid-event

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 215 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was canceled as Saturday’s card unfolded. Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) reportedly was hospitalized on the day of the event, forcing the promotion to scratch the heavyweight headliner with Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at the UFC Apex. Word of Lewis going to the hospital first surfaced on Twitter.
MMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac staredown video from UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis and up-and-coming 265-pound bruiser Serghei Spivac came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 65 weigh ins on Friday morning, just one day in front of their ESPN+ main event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Nov. 19, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights

Watch Greg Hardy vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. full fight video highlights from the Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event, courtesy of DAZN and other outlets. Hardy and Rahman Jr. met on the main card of the influencer boxing event, which took place Saturday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was the second pro boxing match for Hardy, a former NFL player and UFC fighter. He made a successful debut this past October with a second-round knockout of Mike Cook.
AUSTIN, TX
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ | Lewis vs. Spivac

*** BREAKING: UFC Vegas 65 headliner, Derrick Lewis, has been hospitalized last-minute — details here. ***. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is back at the Apex later TODAY (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, to stage UFC Vegas 65. In the main event, Heavyweight sluggers Derrick Lewis and Sergei Spivac will collide in a hard-hitting affair. Co-headlining the ESPN+-streamed event is a Light Heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch

The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Bellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov Retains, Usman Nurmagomedov Becomes New Champion!

A pair of new champions were crowned at Bellator 288. In the event's main event, Vadim Nemkov defeated Corey Anderson to retain his Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The pair first fought at Bellator 277, this past April and after Anderson thoroughly dominated the champion for the majority of the fight's first three rounds, the bout was called off with just five-seconds remaining in the third round following a clash of heads, which caused a massive gash on the champion's forehead.
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista-based boxer Ryan Garcia to face Gervonta Davis in blockbuster fight

Chula Vista-based fighter Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will face each other next year in Las Vegas. The fight will take place on April 15 of next year, which is expected to be one of the most-watched fights since both fighters have been in the spotlight of boxing for the past two years. Garcia, 24, says that the boxing industry needs this fight more than ever now, especially hosted in Las Vegas.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Daily Mail

YouTuber Mikhail 'Dr. Mike' Varshavski donates entire $125k prize to charity after losing Arizona boxing match to MMA fighter Chris Avila on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard

A New York City charity has gotten richer after a donation from YouTuber 'Dr Mike', who has donated his entire $125k prize from a boxing match he lost in October. The doctor, whose real name is Mikhail Varshavski, presented the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem with the massive check on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy