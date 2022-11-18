Paupack golfers earn All-Star honors after solid season

HAWLEY – Wallenpaupack Area waged a solid campaign this fall on the local links.

The Buckhorns notched a 9-5 record in league play, improving greatly on their 1-8-1 tally from the previous year. Much of Paupack’s success hinged on the skills of Kevin Wortmann and Grady Hearn, both of which were recently recognized as Lackawanna League All-Stars.

Hearn, a junior, putted to an 85 at the PIAA District 2 AAA Individual Championships, finishing 14th while Wortmann, also a junior, closed out the day by taking the title with a 74. Both Buckhorns served as captains this year and helped to turn the team around from last season’s rebuilding season.

“Our team played well. We were fourth overall,” Hearn said. “It wasn’t a horrible season. A lot of the freshmen played up and they played strong filling in for absences. Everyone played as best as they could.”

Hearn will be hitting the pool soon, swimming freestyle and butterfly for the Buckhorns. In the spring, he runs distance events in track and field. Wortmann too is a three-season athlete. He plays basketball in the winter and heads to the diamond in the spring. Getting ready for golf next autumn, however, is something they both dwell on, regardless of what other sport might be in season.

“We’re all playing more and more golf and we’re all excited for next year,” Wortmann said. “Our team is growing and only going to get better.”

Solid season

Among Wortmann’s highlights were the obvious district championship but also a shooting a 33 at Elmhurst, a course he likes particularly for its faster greens. His three-year record now stands at 36-8-2. Hearn recalled the match against Abington Heights at Woodloch Springs. There he drained a 15-foot putt on the last hole to win better ball and tie his match. Hearn’s tally since freshman season climbed to 27-6-2 following this season.

The more seasoned Buckhorns didn’t do poorly this season. Wortmann went 15-2, Hearn was 13-2-2, and Luke Cuomo, another junior, posted a 9-5-2 record. The lone senior, Maya Pagano, closed at 8-7-1. Freshman Jaymison Ostrowski was another leader, notching a 9-5-2 tally. Another plebe, Greg Van Gorder ended at 5-8-1. Junior Kevin McCue subbed in at times and was 1-1 as did freshman Connor Cummins who went 2-2.

“We had a lot of comeback wins,” Cuomo said. “We just stuck it out. We played well in bad conditions, and we played well against the good teams too. When we had injuries or kids were sick the younger guys playing at four, five, and six really stepped up. Kevin was putting up a lot of wins and Grady was solid. That really helped the rest of us want to do better.”

Looking ahead

Pagano was a leader both on the links and off. As the only senior departing the team, filling her spot on the course will be easier than finding someone to take on her part of this year tri-captaincy. However, as part of that triumvirate, Wortmann and Hearn gained valuable experience and Cuomo’s natural enthusiasm for the game and his teammates may make him a natural in a position of leadership. McCue too could rise to the occasion as well and it wouldn’t shock many of all four filled captains’ roles next fall.

“Finding that strong sixth person will be key,” Cuomo said.

Coach Bob Simons plans to return as well. In what will be the venerable skipper’s 53rd year at the helm, he shows no signs of hanging it up. He too is excited for next fall and echoed much of what his players stated.

“I think we’ll be strong next year,” Hearn said. “We hope to have a good team and a team strong enough to take on Abington Heights and North Pocono. Last year the entire league was better than us. This year we got better, and I think we’ll be taking it to a different level next fall.”