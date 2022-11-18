Read full article on original website
Estherville Council Hears Update on Tree Dump
(Estherville)—The Estherville City Council Monday evening received an update on plans for the city’s tree dump. The tree dump was closed for several days earlier this month due to repeated fires at the site. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says the city has a short term and long term plan.
Emmet Co. Supervisors Discuss Pipeline Ordinances, Possible Lawsuit
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday held further discussion on proposed pipeline ordinances. The board discussed lawsuits filed by Summit Carbon Solutions against Story and Shelby counties which have already passed similar ordinances. Emmet County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler joined the meeting by phone and recommended the Supervisors not proceed with the proposed pipeline ordinances at this time due to the possibility of litigation. Supervisor John Pluth said the board should proceed with the proposed ordinances to show its opposition to the pipelines. Board Chairman Jeff Quastad also supported going ahead with the ordinances.
Rowley Looks Ahead to 2023 Legislative Session
(Spirit Lake)--With the general election in the rearview mirror, state lawmakers are looking forward to the 2023 Legislative Session. Area State Senator Dave Rowley, a Republican from Spirit Lake, says one of his biggest priorities is tax reduction. On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds said by the end of her new...
ELC School Officials Attend IASB Convention
(Estherville)--Estherville Lincoln Central school officials attended the Iowa Association of School Boards annual conventions this past week. ELC Superintendent Tara Paul says attendees hear presentations on new trends in education. Paul says they also attended what’s called the delegate assembly which sets the priorities for IASB lobbyists for the upcoming legislative session.
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Road Construction Project Ends in Hancock County
The Hancock County Secondary Roads Department has been working on a road project on B20 or 290th street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue. The project entailed 2′ HMA resurfacing with 1″ mill of the road. The project was slated to start on Friday October 21st. It has...
Clarion man charged with child endangerment, OWI after Mason City traffic stop
MASON CITY — A Clarion man has been arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Mason City over the weekend. A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Jose Tevalan Carranza was pulled over late Sunday afternoon for a window tint violation on his car. The officer says he noticed a strong alcoholic beverage odor coming from the vehicle, as well as observed a passenger in the vehicle that was later identified to be an eight-year-old.
Kossuth Co. Woman Arrested on Lottery Related Forgery, Theft Charges
(Algona)--A Kossuth County woman has been arrested on lottery related forgery and theft charges. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Gruver of Wesley Friday on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Lu Verne Man Arrested on Warrant
(Algona)--A traffic stop over the weekend in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man wanted on a warrant from Eastern Iowa for violating his probation. The Algona Police Department says officers conducted the stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Anderson of Lu Verne.
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
Iowa woman charged with homicide from July crash in Worth County that killed 2
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Lu Verne Man
–A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man with warrants out for his arrest in Eastern Iowa. According to the Algona Police Department, officers conducted a stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Donald Anderson of Lu Verne.
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in NW Iowa
(Algona)--Iowa State University has completed its fall survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says the amount of subsoil moisture is well below normal across northwest Iowa due to the drought. Sorenson explains how the moisture levels are determined. Sorenson says subsoil moisture in...
Spencer Man Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Injury Accident
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing a drunk driving charge after an injury accident last Tuesday evening on Highway 18 just east of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Highway 18. Upon the arrival of Spencer Police Officers and a Clay County Deputy, it was determined that 59-year-old Steven Hergetoop of Spencer was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and lost control of his truck. The truck entered the south ditch spinning approximately 90 degrees to the east and was facing south as it slid sideways through the ditch and over some smaller trees. The truck came to rest facing south as it collided into a bigger tree.
3 killed in Iowa crash involving Mack semitrailer
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three people north of Goldfield. The crash was reported Monday morning on Hancock Avenue, a half-mile south of 160th Street. A Mack semitrailer and a BMW collided. The driver of the Mack suffered minor injuries.
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
North Iowa Woman Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
About a month after learning she first won, a north Iowa woman has claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize. The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan of Forest City purchased her $2 million-winning ticket at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City. Her easy-pick ticket came within one number of winning the game’s $403.9 million jackpot in the October 10th drawing.
Two Injured and One Arrested In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man and his passenger were injured after he reportedly lost control of his truck on Highway 18 just East of Spencer last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Steven Hoogeterp was Eastbound when he lost control and went into the ditch. The truck spun 90 degrees and slid through the ditch over smaller trees before hitting a large tree and coming to a rest. After investigating the scene, responding deputies determined Hoogeterp had been drinking at the time of the incident.
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted in Chicago Shooting Arrested in Alabama
(Jackson, MN)--A man who was last known to be living in Jackson has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bus stop in Chicago last month. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was recently apprehended in Alabama, according to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Miller...
