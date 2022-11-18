Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Bills' stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo
It's probably for the best that the NFL decided to move the Bills game out of Buffalo on Sunday and that's because the entire city currently looks like it's been swallowed by Antarctica. Buffalo got hit by a massive snowstorm overnight that brought more than three feet of snow to...
NFL Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Absurd Throw From Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on SNF
Just when you think we’ve seen the best from Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) quarterback raises the bar even more. Mahomes, who is no stranger to the Hollywood throw, did it yet again on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4). This is one of his best, as Mahomes found a way to fit the ball into a window which didn’t exist — or so we thought. Mahomes saw one, perfectly placing a pass to tight end Jody Fortson for a 40-yard gain.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night
Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
Look: Photos Of Snow-Filled Buffalo Bills Stadium Go Viral
When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns face off for Week 11's matchup in the domed Ford Field, some fans will be let down that a rare snow game will be avoided. A tease of what this game could have looked like was offered by the Bills' social media account. Buffalo's Twitter page gave a ...
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Stunning video shows Buffalo Bills stadium buried in snow — as fans work to clear players' driveways so they can make it out after NFL moves game
The Buffalo Bills took to social media to show fans exactly why Sunday's game had to be moved to Ford Field in Detroit.
Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert Sound Off Following Chiefs Win Over Chargers On SNF
Hear from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Chargers QB Justin Herbert after the Chiefs 30-27 win over the Chargers on SNF.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen and New Injury News from McDermott
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
Kirk Herbstreit updates his college football top 6 after wild Saturday
Survive and advance was the story of Week 12 in college football. Among the top 10 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings only No. 5 Tennessee and No. 10 Utah lost, but close calls and hanging on for survival was the story for many. So how will the College...
College Football Week 13 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total)
Thanksgiving week in college football has arrived, and with it comes several of the best rivalries fanbases and bettors have been anxiously awaiting since the start of the season. Rivalry Week kicks off with more MACtion on Tuesday, with Ball State and Miami (Ohio) meeting up in Oxford, Ohio, followed...
Is DeAndre Hopkins Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for 49ers vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 11)
Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is listed as questionable for Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers with a hamstring injury. Despite that, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury called the tag more of a "maintenance" thing which should put Hopkins on track to play in Week 11. The Cardinals...
Blue Zone breaks down Colts-Eagles at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host one of the best teams in the NFL when the 8-1 Eagles come to town at 1 p.m. “Blue Zone” previews the game at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines with everything fans need to know before kickoff. […]
Amest Tribune
Nine Roland-Story football players given All-2A District 7 first-team recogition
The Roland-Story football team had 12 players earn All-2A District 7 recognition by the district coaches after placing third in the district with a 3-2 record. Seniors Luke Patton, Kale Lande, Dillon Lettow and Carter Flattebo, juniors Aaron Petyon, Boaz Clark and Jonovan Wilkinson and sophomore Charlie Watts were named to the all-district first team in 2A District 7 from Roland-Story. Roland-Story senior Gavin Carpenter, junior Christian Chelsvig and sophomore Sam Knoll were named all-district honorable mention....
nbcsportsedge.com
DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1