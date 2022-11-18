ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team

Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Absurd Throw From Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes on SNF

Just when you think we’ve seen the best from Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) quarterback raises the bar even more. Mahomes, who is no stranger to the Hollywood throw, did it yet again on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4). This is one of his best, as Mahomes found a way to fit the ball into a window which didn’t exist — or so we thought. Mahomes saw one, perfectly placing a pass to tight end Jody Fortson for a 40-yard gain.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy Sunday Night

Don't get in between a pregnant woman and her food. The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football this evening. In anticipation of the game, Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with her and Patrick's second child, decided to order some pizza. "I...
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Live Game Updates

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) are facing a Denver Broncos (3-6) team in total rebuild mode. While no one inside the Silver and Black organization are calling the Raiders season a rebuild, sadly at an abysmal 2-7, that is the feel of the game. Last week they lost a game...
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
FOX59

Blue Zone breaks down Colts-Eagles at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host one of the best teams in the NFL when the 8-1 Eagles come to town at 1 p.m. “Blue Zone” previews the game at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines with everything fans need to know before kickoff. […]
Amest Tribune

Nine Roland-Story football players given All-2A District 7 first-team recogition

The Roland-Story football team had 12 players earn All-2A District 7 recognition by the district coaches after placing third in the district with a 3-2 record. Seniors Luke Patton, Kale Lande, Dillon Lettow and Carter Flattebo, juniors Aaron Petyon, Boaz Clark and Jonovan Wilkinson and sophomore Charlie Watts were named to the all-district first team in 2A District 7 from Roland-Story. Roland-Story senior Gavin Carpenter, junior Christian Chelsvig and sophomore Sam Knoll were named all-district honorable mention....
nbcsportsedge.com

DFS Building Blocks: Week 11 Fantasy Football Breakdown

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Quarterback. Chalk. The...
