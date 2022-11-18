Steph Curry went off for his 11th career 50-point game on Wednesday, against the Phoenix Suns. Which was his best high-scoring game ever?. As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle this season, Curry has somehow managed to get even better in his 14th season. As of today, Curry is second in the NBA in scoring (32.8 points per game) and first in 3-pointers made.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO