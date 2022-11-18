ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge

A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
NBC Sports

NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs

Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
FanSided

Ranking the best 50-point games of Steph Curry’s career

Steph Curry went off for his 11th career 50-point game on Wednesday, against the Phoenix Suns. Which was his best high-scoring game ever?. As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle this season, Curry has somehow managed to get even better in his 14th season. As of today, Curry is second in the NBA in scoring (32.8 points per game) and first in 3-pointers made.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

296K+
Followers
570K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy