Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
"I’m going to show you how easy I can make it" - Dell Curry revealed the other incredible talent of Vince Carter besides dunking
Dell also thought this was the reason for Carter's longevity in the NBA.
Portland Trail Blazers waive former Kentucky big man Olivier Sarr after adding G-League star
Not so great news on Friday for former Kentucky and Wake Forest basketball player Olivier Sarr. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers are waiving Sarr in order to make space for G-League big man Ibou Badji. Here was the initial report from Woj, via Twitter:. “The...
Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite
Two-time NBA All-Star and former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas is reportedly becoming a broadcaster for Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league based in Atlanta. The league recently announced a partnership with Amazon to stream games exclusively on Prime Video. Thomas, 33, joined Boston at the 2015 NBA trade...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Believes Anthony Davis Can Play At This Recent Level Every Night
The Lakers veteran players have contributed to the team's recent victories
'I'm A Professional': Mavs’ JaVale McGee Speaks on Losing Starting Job
Despite a promise to be a starter in the offseason, poor play has landed JaVale McGee on the bench for the Dallas Mavericks. He spoke on that issue after the Mavs’ win on Friday night.
NBA Fans Protect Kevin Durant After Jusuf Nurkic Called Him Too Small
While Nurkic may have had his say in calling Durant "too small", the Blazers weren't able to vault over the latter's big night.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBC Sports
NBA coach states Wiseman 'in over his head' at center for Dubs
Programming note: Watch Wiseman and the Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at 7 tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming on the MyTeams app or NBC Sports app. As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isn’t sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Portland Trail Blazers Sign A New Player To Two-Way Contract
The Portland Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract on Friday.
Kevin Durant Praises Ben Simmons Insurgence: 'It Gives All Of Us Confidence'
After stringing together the best performances of his short Brooklyn Nets career, Kevin Durant is excited for Ben Simmons.
Wizards Big Three Hoping To Cool Down The Heat
The former and the present Big Three of the Washington Wizards will be in attendance as the Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat in a division battle of the Southeast
Ranking the best 50-point games of Steph Curry’s career
Steph Curry went off for his 11th career 50-point game on Wednesday, against the Phoenix Suns. Which was his best high-scoring game ever?. As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle this season, Curry has somehow managed to get even better in his 14th season. As of today, Curry is second in the NBA in scoring (32.8 points per game) and first in 3-pointers made.
Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks.
Paul Reed on Playing Alongside Montrezl Harrell, Facing Giannis
76ers center Paul Reed discusses sharing the court with Montrezl Harrell, and going against Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Pokusevski’s Ankle Injury Raises Concerns With OKC’s Big Man Depth
Oklahoma City can’t seem to catch a break this season. From after the NBA Draft to Friday night in Memphis, the Thunder have continued to be plagued by poorly timed injuries. It began with Chet Holmgren who is unable to play this season due to a Lisfranc injury he...
Bulls’ LaVine on Late-Game Benching: ‘You Play a Guy Like Me’
The two-time All-Star disagreed with Billy Donovan’s decision to keep him on the pine amid a dismal shooting night.
76ers vs. Bucks: Tobias Harris Could Miss Action on Friday
Tobias Harris has been added to the 76ers' injury report ahead of their Friday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
