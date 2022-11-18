ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid

Dividend growth and long-term competitiveness are often more important factors than a stock's yield. Innovative Industrial Properties is hiking its dividend significantly while growing rapidly. Medical Properties Trust is expanding at a relatively slower rate, and that probably won't change anytime soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regions Financial

Within the last quarter, Regions Financial RF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Regions Financial has an average price target of $24.75 with a high of $27.00 and a low of $23.00.
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Microsoft, Walmart, Grinder And GM Fixing Thousands Of Tesla EVs

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Retailers Are Expecting Unpredictable Holiday Sales. These Companies Will Come Out On Top," by Sabrina Escobar, explores the uncertain holiday shopping season ahead of retailers, but notes that companies like Walmart Inc WMT, Dollar General Corp DG and Dollar Tree Inc DLTR could benefit from recession concerns.
Benzinga

Why Are Walt Disney Shares Soaring Monday Premarket

Walt Disney Co's DIS replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, the company's former chairman and CEO, who left the company at the end of last year. This month, the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, killing the momentum built up over a strong year that saw record revenue and profits in multiple divisions, especially the one that includes theme parks.
Benzinga

Cable One Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. CABO today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.85 per share. The dividend is payable on December 16, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2022. About Cable One. Cable One, Inc. CABO is a leading...
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UnitedHealth Group

Within the last quarter, UnitedHealth Group UNH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $606.12 versus the current price of UnitedHealth Group at $530.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About AMETEK

Within the last quarter, AMETEK AME has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AMETEK. The company has an average price target of $148.67 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $136.00.
Benzinga

Where Amgen Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $255.29 with a high of $282.00 and a low of $234.00.
Benzinga

Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Squarespace

Squarespace SQSP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Squarespace has an average price target of $24.5 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $22.00.
Benzinga

Benzinga

