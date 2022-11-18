Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.
Motley Fool
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
They each have annualized returns of more than 20% over the last 10 years, including this bear market.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030
Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now
British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th
PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
Lantheus Holdings continues to fire on all cylinders with impressive revenue growth. Axsome Therapeutics has a big FDA win under its belt and hopes to add two more in the not-too-distant future. Dice Therapeutics could have a best-in-class psoriasis candidate in its pipeline. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga
