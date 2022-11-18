ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street

American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 by 2030

Adobe is a software specialist that recently conducted a game-changing acquisition that could take the business to the next level. Chipotle Mexican Grill owns and operates a chain of Mexican-themed restaurants that are set to continue expanding throughout the U.S. Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee chain and has set...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

PSX - Free Report) : This company which operates in segments like refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days. Phillips 66 Price and Consensus. Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote. This...
