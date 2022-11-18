ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

mynews13.com

Some flooded New Smyrna Beach homeowners still living in campers

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona area October home sales fell well below last year

Home sales and median sales prices were higher in October compared to September, but down from 2021, according to an analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Realty. A total of 365 existing single-family homes were sold in the area with a median home sales price...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Sheriff Mike Chitwood: Buy Local in Wake of Hurricanes

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday encouraged residents to shop local in the wake of the year's two destructive hurricanes. Many businesses in Volusia and Flagler Counties have been burdened with heavy repair costs after storm damage ravaged both local terrain and infrastructure. Chitwood told his Facebook followers, over 77,000...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts

While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Gunman wrestled to ground by bar patrons after firing six shots in Palm Coast night club

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired. Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys.
PALM COAST, FL

