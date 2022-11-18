Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Which buildings in Volusia are still deemed unsafe? What coastal parks have reopened?
At the time of this release, the following buildings are still deemed as unsafe by local authorities:. Flamingo Inn, 2011 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (three stories) Ocean Court, 2315 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two stories) Sand and Surf, 2535 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores (two...
mynews13.com
Some flooded New Smyrna Beach homeowners still living in campers
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Jon Welch says in the 35 years he’s lived in New Smyrna Beach, floodwaters haven’t even come close to what they did during Hurricane Ian. His home is elevated several feet, but he says about two feet of floodwater came in and he’s had to gut the entire house and start from scratch.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona area October home sales fell well below last year
Home sales and median sales prices were higher in October compared to September, but down from 2021, according to an analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Realty. A total of 365 existing single-family homes were sold in the area with a median home sales price...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Sheriff Mike Chitwood: Buy Local in Wake of Hurricanes
Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood on Monday encouraged residents to shop local in the wake of the year's two destructive hurricanes. Many businesses in Volusia and Flagler Counties have been burdened with heavy repair costs after storm damage ravaged both local terrain and infrastructure. Chitwood told his Facebook followers, over 77,000...
cltampa.com
The Florida home of Hawaiian Tropic founder Ron Rice is now for sale
The home of "The Suntan King" is now for sale in Florida. Hawaiian Tropic sun tan lotion founder Ron Rice passed away at the age of 81 last May, and now his massive Ormond Beach house is on the market for $5,999,900. Located at 175 Ocean Shore Blvd., the 12,414-square-foot...
New Smyrna Beach swears in new mayor, 2 city commissioners
NEW SMRYNA BEACH , Fla. — The City of New Smyrna Beach officially has a new mayor and two new city commissioners after they were sworn in at a special meeting Nov 15. Fred Cleveland was officially elected Nov. 8 but became mayor-elect in September when his opponent Spencer Hathaway dropped out of the race.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are looking even brighter for one Florida man who won $5 million on a lucky scratch-off ticket!. Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, won the $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum...
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts
While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
fox35orlando.com
Crash causes I-95 traffic backups in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all northbound lanes are blocked on Interstate 95 near mile marker 239 in Oak Hill due to a crash with injuries Monday morning. Authorities said the crash happened around 6 a.m. FHP is diverting traffic off County Road 5a. Traffic cameras...
Bay News 9
FEMA extends deadline to apply for Ian aid in 12 Central Florida and Bay Area counties
BRANDON, Fla. — At the request of the state of Florida, residents whose property was damaged during Hurricane Ian have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance. What You Need To Know. FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for federal Hurricane Ian disaster aid. Among the counties...
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WESH
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
WESH
Deputies: Man dies in Volusia County after getting pinned under tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a man died after getting pinned under a tree limb. Deputies said on Monday, a man from DeLeon Springs, 71-year-old Gary Clancy was cutting trees in DeLand on Covey Hill Way. A resident in the area found Clancy under...
wogx.com
Florida man, 89, fights off wild hogs while walking dog in Palm Coast neighborhood
PALM COAST, Fla. - An 89-year-old man wants change in his Palm Coast neighborhood after he was attacked by two wild hogs while taking his dog out for a walk. David Reisman tells FOX 35 the animals launched at him on his front porch at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. "The first one jumped on me. The second grabbed our little dog Riley," he said.
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
The Wonder of the Seas sets sail from Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — People gathered for the “Largest Wave Out in the World” for one cruise ship on Sunday. The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas sailed out of Port Canaveral with bright lights. While the day had significant rain, that did not stop people...
ICE! returns to Gaylord Palms Resort this Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most iconic Christmas events has returned to Kissimmee’s Gaylord Palms this holiday season. This year’s event, which runs from Nov. 18 until New Year’s Day, features sculptures from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”. Visitors...
Gunman wrestled to ground by bar patrons after firing six shots in Palm Coast night club
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Palm Coast after pulling a gun and firing it inside Smiles Nite Club and firing it six times at patrons. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Connor Anderson was arrested after being found in the parking lot of Smiles Nite Club, still in possession of the gun that he allegedly fired. Witnesses say Anderson became upset when he could not find his car keys.
WESH
Judge to decide if Volusia County can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in some areas
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A judge will soon decide whether the Volusia County government can continue to prohibit short-term rentals in unincorporated areas. A group of short-term renters filed a lawsuit against the county after county leaders voted last year to enforce an ordinance prohibiting them in residential neighborhoods.
