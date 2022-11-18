ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 66

Mary Vartanian
2d ago

Good I’m sick of these people don’t care who they are , I’m Armenian and love this country -American and more of these people who take from our country and only know their cheating money grabbers and so much more of fake welfare and hand out to these people, shame on them all, you know who you are! 👎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(2)
29
Rolando Gutierrez
2d ago

Government don't play, don't duck with Government, they might pretend to be woke air heads but in reality the Government is Viscous and vindictive, I wish they looked after us regularl citizens as much as they do their money and rich elites and their corporations.

Reply
13
Deniers
2d ago

Armenians are notorious in fraudulent easy money scams. I hope the judge would double the years of their sentences.

Reply(3)
45
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert

LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Belizean politician Shyne Barrow visits Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Belizean Leader of the Opposition Moses “Shyne” Barrow continues his quest to promote his country as an ideal destination for commerce and tourism with a recent stop to the city of Inglewood last month. Chairman, Senator Michael Peyrefitte joined Barrow in Inglewood where they...
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy