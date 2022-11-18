ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Great Dividend Stocks You Can Buy for Less Than $50

The lucrative business model of big tobacco makes Altria Group a defensive pick. As long as energy powers the economy, Enterprise Products Partners’ infrastructure will be in demand. Consumers highly value experiences and VICI Properties’ real estate delivers unforgettable experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
tipranks.com

Catch These 5 Analysts’ Favorite Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

These stocks will soon go ex-dividend. Own these stocks before the ex-dividend date to receive the next payout. Investors looking to invest in dividend-paying stocks could consider putting their savings into the companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? These companies command a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, implying analysts are bullish about these stocks.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now Could Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Dividends are a valuable tool for investors, particularly if you pay attention to the most consistent dividend payers. Compare your own shopping list against these consistent dividend payers to find ones you might want to own. If you like dividends, now could be a good time to pick up some...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
