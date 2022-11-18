Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Hears Update on Tree Dump
(Estherville)—The Estherville City Council Monday evening received an update on plans for the city’s tree dump. The tree dump was closed for several days earlier this month due to repeated fires at the site. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton says the city has a short term and long term plan.
kilrradio.com
Emmet Co. Supervisors Discuss Pipeline Ordinances, Possible Lawsuit
(Estherville)--The Emmet County Board of Supervisors Tuesday held further discussion on proposed pipeline ordinances. The board discussed lawsuits filed by Summit Carbon Solutions against Story and Shelby counties which have already passed similar ordinances. Emmet County Attorney Melanie Summers Bauler joined the meeting by phone and recommended the Supervisors not proceed with the proposed pipeline ordinances at this time due to the possibility of litigation. Supervisor John Pluth said the board should proceed with the proposed ordinances to show its opposition to the pipelines. Board Chairman Jeff Quastad also supported going ahead with the ordinances.
kilrradio.com
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in NW Iowa
(Algona)--Iowa State University has completed its fall survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says the amount of subsoil moisture is well below normal across northwest Iowa due to the drought. Sorenson explains how the moisture levels are determined. Sorenson says subsoil moisture in...
kilrradio.com
ELC School Officials Attend IASB Convention
(Estherville)--Estherville Lincoln Central school officials attended the Iowa Association of School Boards annual conventions this past week. ELC Superintendent Tara Paul says attendees hear presentations on new trends in education. Paul says they also attended what’s called the delegate assembly which sets the priorities for IASB lobbyists for the upcoming legislative session.
kilrradio.com
Scandinavian Christmas Concert to Raise Funds for Peterson Point
(Estherville)--A Scandinavian Musical Christmas is planned for early next month at the Ingham Lake Bible Camp. The event on December 4th from 1 to 4:30 pm is a fundraiser for the Brigjield(Bru-yeld)-Peterson Point Historic Farmstead. Descendants of the Peterson family recently entered into a three year agreement with the county to manage the farmstead located east of Wallingford. Stacie Berg Nelson is a member of the Peterson Point Preservation Foundation.
kilrradio.com
Avera Holy Family Hospital Receives Two Awards
(Estherville)--As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, Avera Holy Family Hospital Thursday announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Patient Outcomes and also so an award for Patient Perspective. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards...
kilrradio.com
Decker's Bid for New Trial Denied
(Spirit Lake)--The woman convicted in the December 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home has lost her bid for a new trial. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling last Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
kilrradio.com
Lu Verne Man Arrested on Warrant
(Algona)--A traffic stop over the weekend in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man wanted on a warrant from Eastern Iowa for violating his probation. The Algona Police Department says officers conducted the stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Anderson of Lu Verne.
kilrradio.com
Kossuth Co. Woman Arrested on Lottery Related Forgery, Theft Charges
(Algona)--A Kossuth County woman has been arrested on lottery related forgery and theft charges. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Gruver of Wesley Friday on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Man Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Injury Accident
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing a drunk driving charge after an injury accident last Tuesday evening on Highway 18 just east of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Highway 18. Upon the arrival of Spencer Police Officers and a Clay County Deputy, it was determined that 59-year-old Steven Hergetoop of Spencer was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and lost control of his truck. The truck entered the south ditch spinning approximately 90 degrees to the east and was facing south as it slid sideways through the ditch and over some smaller trees. The truck came to rest facing south as it collided into a bigger tree.
Comments / 0