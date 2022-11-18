ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shepherdexpress.com

Team Bryce Hosts Saturday Concert and Releases Holiday Album

This time of year, it becomes clear that a team needs the leadership of a good quarterback for success. Back in 2015 Kevin Tock founded Team Bryce (teambryce.foundation/events/season-for-a-smile), the foundation dedicated to “facilitate improving the lives of children with special needs and their families by helping them achieve their full potential through participation in sports and other activities.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Disney Magic Combines with Holiday Wonder in Skylight’s New Musical

For children whose holiday wish lists include visiting a Disney theme park, the next best thing might be tickets to Skylight Music Theatre’s new musical, A Jolly Holiday, Celebrating Disney’s Broadway Hits. Some first-rate adult performers, a half-dozen talented kids and a small-but-mighty-sounding orchestra (under the leadership of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Exhibits, Workshops and More at Riverwest’s Yours Truly

Yours Truly is a community art space and ceramics studio located in the heart of Riverwest at 833 E. Center Street. Founded in 2017 by Basha Harris, Ethan Kastner and Meg Zimont, the studio’s goal is to create accessible, enjoyable artistic experiences through exhibitions, sales, events, workshops and more. The studio is now co-owned by Danielle Burrows, Taylor Bucki and Kelsey Parks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Gee’s Clippers, on Milwaukee’s northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

MILWAUKEE — Demolition is ongoing at the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, but nearby residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them under a cloud of dust. "I got the stuff right in my eyes. My eyes were all full of this grit,"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

The Milwaukee Rep’s ‘The Nativity Variations’ is an Uproariously Funny Good Time

Raunchy, unexpectedly wholesome and downright delightful, The Nativity Variations at Milwaukee Repertory Theater is a must-see for anyone looking for some unconventional holiday cheer. The production is directed Shelley Butler, and written by playwright Catherine Trieschmann, and the talented duo wants to remind audience members what is important this time of year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Four Men and a Suicide

Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dorothy Gallun estate auction open now

CEDARBURG - The auction of the estate of well-known local jeweler and antique dealer Dorothy Gallun is now open online to the public. The auction, presented by Cedarburg Auction & Appraisals LLC, will close Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m., starting with Item No. 1 and continuing until all items are sold.
CEDARBURG, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Society of St Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) advances the spiritual growth of its members through service to those in need. No act of charity is foreign to SVdP but its in-home visits with neighbors in crisis situations is the core of its mission. And at the heart of its mission is the generous spirit of the volunteers.
RACINE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Where everybody knows your name

Four decades ago a 20-year-old Randy Buser opened Grand Avenue Saloon and created a Port institution known for its friendly vibe and commitment to being open every day of the year. FOR 40 YEARS, Randy Buser has been behind the bar at Grand Avenue Saloon, a mainstay of Port Washington’s...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI

