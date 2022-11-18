ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign

“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Body found in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton

DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Xenia native to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day

Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 winner of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”
XENIA, OH
WDTN

With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
DAYTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
DAYTON, OH

