Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
dayton.com
The Neon kicks off new fundraising campaign
“Customers aren’t back in cinemas like they were pre-pandemic,” says Jonathan McNeal, The Neon manager. The Neon, a signature destination for independent cinema in downtown Dayton, has kicked off its “Big Screen Annual Fund” in order to close financial gaps that have occurred since the coronavirus pandemic.
Ohio native Amy Schneider wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dayton native Amy Schneider has won the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Andrew He finished second, and Sam Buttrey came in third.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Body found in Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found on Riverside Drive in Dayton on Sunday, November 20. According to Lt. Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Ernst Ave on reports of a person down. Officers responded to the scene just […]
Newly arrived Ukrainians welcomed in City of Dayton
DAYTON — The City of Dayton helped welcome newly arrived Ukrainians to the area. The “Ukrainian Welcome Event” took place Saturday afternoon at the Dayton Metro Library on East Third Street. “This is an opportunity for newly arrived Ukrainians to meet each other and connect with Ukrainians...
dayton.com
Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood
Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
dayton.com
Xenia native to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day
Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 winner of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day. “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati residents sued for old car debt; Discrepancies found in lawsuits
CINCINNATI — A growing number of greater Cincinnati residents are finding out they have car troubles in the courts. Local residents are being sued for cars many of them no longer own. The debtors are being told they owe thousands of dollars, and some are even having their wages...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Lima News
Ohio Chamber president: Ohio municipal tax burden needs new look
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a lot going for it, but if the state is to be the best place in the nation to do business, it has work to do, said Steve Stivers, the president of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Among the tasks Stivers suggested to Dayton Area...
Brigid’s Path helps nearly 200 babies, celebrates five years in Miami Valley
"I love being able to work with the families and to show them how to give a bath for the first time or how to feed a baby for the first time," Baumer said.
Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental. Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block...
Thanksgiving holiday delaying waste collection by 1 day across Dayton area
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day in parts of the Dayton-area due to the Thanksgiving holiday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day. Thursday service in the City of Dayton is delayed until Friday,...
