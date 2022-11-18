Read full article on original website
Video of Ice Skater on Frozen Alpine Lake in Colorado Is Breathtaking
The lake is inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
The 2nd Tallest Mountain in Maine Might Not Be What You’d Expect
I'm going to go out on a limb and assume the majority of those reading already know what the tallest mountain in Maine is. Of course, it's the legendary Mount Katahdin, standing at 5,269 feet. In fact, it actually has the two tallest peaks if you count its spur, Hamlin Peak.
M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.
November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.
NBCMontana
Photos: Mammoth Hot Springs beautiful in Yellowstone National Park winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — The views at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park don't get better than this. Park rangers are sharing the snow scapes you will see on the way there. They say the conditions in Mammoth Hot Springs are snowy and icy, but very beautiful. They advise,...
Thrillist
Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting
Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
thetrek.co
Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike
My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
