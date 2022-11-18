ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Winter in Yellowstone Means One Thing: Wolf-Spotting

Most people head out to the Wild West in desolate wintertime for one thing only: skiing some of the best terrain North America has to offer (we’re looking at you, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort). But what most travelers don’t realize is that Yellowstone in the wintertime is a completely different way to experience the world’s first national park. It’s snowcapped, it’s raw, and it’s full of wildlife. While the bears are busy hibernating, there’s a whole world of fuzzy critters lurking in the picturesque, frozen wonderland—and elusive gray wolves that nearly went extinct from the park in the 1920s.
MONTANA STATE
thetrek.co

Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike

My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
COLORADO STATE

