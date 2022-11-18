Read full article on original website
Too Many Videos: How to Organize Your YouTube Subscriptions
With 2.1 billion(Opens in a new window) active subscribers, you would think YouTube could make it easier to organize your subscriptions. The site supports manually created playlists, but if you want to group channels by category, for instance, you need to turn to a third-party plugin like PocketTube(Opens in a new window). Here are your options if your YouTube subs are turning into an overwhelming mess.
Wyze Cam V3 Pro Review
We gave the original Wyze Cam an Editors’ Choice award because of its ease of use, low price, and generous feature set. Since then, the company has released several new models that improved upon the original with features such as motion tracking, color night vision, and weather resistance. The latest entry, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro ($49.99), once again sets the bar for affordable security cameras with its 2K video resolution and new capabilities such as Smart Focus (which gives you a better look at anything moving in the frame) and a built-in spotlight. That makes it our top pick for budget-friendly outdoor security cameras, and it works equally as well inside.
Microsoft's SwiftKey Is Back on iOS
Microsoft’s SwiftKey keyboard has returned to the App Store after the company removed it last month. It was not explained at the time why the app had been taken down, but ZDNet reported that it could have been due to the difficulty of integrating with Apple’s policies around the safeguarding of its so-called walled garden.
Save $50 When You Buy Meta Quest 2
Thirty years ago, if you were lucky, you could go to a shopping mall and try a Virtuality stand-up “pod.” This early virtual reality (VR) incarnation used magnetic tracking of a waist-worn belt and stereoscopic VR goggles featuring 276-by-372 resolution for each eye. Modern owners of the Meta Quest 2 may not appreciate how far this tech has come, with 1,832-by-1,920 pixels per eye and a Guardian system that defines a virtual boundary around their play area, but they should. In fact, they can appreciate it and save money with a limited-time discount and save $50 on the Meta Quest 2(Opens in a new window) with Resident Evil 4 VR included.
Notch No More: How to Use the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
The notch at the top of the iPhone has been a familiar sight for the past several generations. But other than housing the True Depth front camera, it's wasted space that eats into your screen. To make that space more useful, Apple has turned the notch into an interactive feature called the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
