2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying

Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Absolutely Loves Right Now

British American Tobacco is rapidly growing its non-combustible business. Devon Energy has delivered a huge gain this year and offers a juicy dividend yield. Enterprise Products Partners boasts an impressive track record of dividend increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
