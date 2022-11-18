Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
"American Horror Story: Freak Show" was inspired by this real Florida "Freak" Retirement TownEvie M.Gibsonton, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Victorian Christmas Stroll Coming To Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
fox13news.com
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
fox13news.com
1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 1 after Oldsmar man beaten to death with baseball bat
OLDSMAR, Fla. - An Oldsmar man is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies say he beat another man to death Friday afternoon. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called 610 Timber Bay Circle West in Oldsmar around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man getting beaten with a baseball bat.
fox13news.com
Man behind bars after domestic violence victim slips note to Pinellas store clerk, deputies say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble. A short time later, 37-year-old Mark Frumosu was...
fox13news.com
1 person fatally shot at North Port apartments, police say
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in North Port following a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. According to the North Port Police Department, officers were called to the Grande Court Apartments, located on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
fox13news.com
Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer
TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
fox13news.com
‘Don’t kill us, please’: Crash victims advocate for pedestrians, cyclists on World Day of Remembrance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance. Holding signs with strong messages to drivers like 'don't kill us please' and 'slow down' - dozens of people walked...
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
fox13news.com
North Port Chief of Police tells officers' stories from the storm
Police Chief Todd Garrison said his officers were "completely cut off" from their families as the worst of the storm moved through. But they live to serve and were able to get through Hurricane Ian and continue helping others.
fox13news.com
Sarasota County's first responders drop everything to serve others during Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Answering calls for help comes natural for first responders in North Port. In the face of a massive storm, they had to leave their families to help others. "When you sign up to be a first responder. Whether it is a police officer, EMT, paramedic or firefighter you think of the daily routine of it. The calls for service, going to traffic crashes and helping people in that way," said North Port PD Sgt. Scott Guzman.
fox13news.com
More than 20 Hillsborough children finally placed with forever families on National Adoption Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Judge Miriam Valkenburg took the bench with a team of teddy bears by her side. "I’m not used to walking into a courtroom and seeing a bunch of smiles usually people are very unhappy," Valkenburg said as she greeted the gallery. It was the happiest...
fox13news.com
Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
fox13news.com
'Community of Unity': After Ian, North Port becomes more than neighbors
The new motto in North Port is "Community of Unity" and it's an appropriate title. Neighbors became rescuers. First responders became more than lifelines. And the recovery has become a symbol of hope for everyone in Sarasota County.
fox13news.com
Recovery efforts become grueling for business owners, residents, 7 weeks after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The strength of those who live in North Port can be felt daily. "I’m so happy to say that I’m here because I really thought my headstone would read September 28, 2022," said Cins Rough Surface. A hurricane proof food pantry, became the spot...
fox13news.com
Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable
It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
fox13news.com
3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Hope by boat: Neighbors rescued neighbors as Ian flooding moved in
NORTH PORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian’s eye wall sat over North Port, Alex Keith’s neighborhood turned into a river. But Alex didn’t just sit back and wait for help. He joined neighbors, wading in the water and clearing debris and cutting downed trees. "You help others...
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
