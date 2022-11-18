ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

fox13news.com

1 shot, killed in Plant City, police say

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Madison Road Apartments shortly before 1:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers responding to the scene found...
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Deputies arrest 1 after Oldsmar man beaten to death with baseball bat

OLDSMAR, Fla. - An Oldsmar man is facing first-degree murder charges after deputies say he beat another man to death Friday afternoon. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called 610 Timber Bay Circle West in Oldsmar around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man getting beaten with a baseball bat.
OLDSMAR, FL
fox13news.com

1 person fatally shot at North Port apartments, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in North Port following a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning. According to the North Port Police Department, officers were called to the Grande Court Apartments, located on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police arrest 2, seize 23 guns, narcotics, while investigating suspected drug dealer

TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty-three guns, including several that were reported a stolen, are off the street after Tampa police arrested two men while conducting a drug investigation. According to the Tampa Police Department, while officers were executing a search warrant for drugs at a home located at 3608 N. 28th Street, which had previously been the site for an undercover narcotic's investigation, Zavid Hill, 24 and Roland Fletcher, 21, fled on foot.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Note saves woman's life after threat with a gun

A woman's alleged abuser is behind bars after deputies said a quick-thinking store clerk took action to help her. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim slipped a note to the clerk, saying she was in trouble.
fox13news.com

Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

North Port Chief of Police tells officers' stories from the storm

Police Chief Todd Garrison said his officers were "completely cut off" from their families as the worst of the storm moved through. But they live to serve and were able to get through Hurricane Ian and continue helping others.
fox13news.com

Sarasota County's first responders drop everything to serve others during Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Answering calls for help comes natural for first responders in North Port. In the face of a massive storm, they had to leave their families to help others. "When you sign up to be a first responder. Whether it is a police officer, EMT, paramedic or firefighter you think of the daily routine of it. The calls for service, going to traffic crashes and helping people in that way," said North Port PD Sgt. Scott Guzman.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

Schools became shelters during Ian, then damage made them unusable

It's typical for school buildings to become shelter locations during a hurricane. The infrastructure is secure and the amenities are suited for hosting those who need help and refuge from a storm. But in Sarasota County, shelters had to remain open, some for more than a week, meaning they couldn't welcome students back in. Other schools were so badly damaged during the storm, they still require extensive repairs.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

3D-printed home to be built in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A home on South Shamrock Road by MacDill Air Force Base will soon get torn down. It will then be replaced by Tampa's first 3D-printed home. Matt Gibson, the founder and president of "Click Print Home," a 3D concrete printing company, said this will be the second 3D-printed home in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
