Sale closed in Worcester: $380,000 for a four-bedroom home
Rita Minkah and Nana Kusi Minkah acquired the property at 203 Norfolk Street, Worcester, from Chaywang Dolma Gurung and Ram B Gurung on Nov. 4, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,263-square-foot lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury
Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
Four-bedroom home sells for $480,000 in East Longmeadow
Michael Greene and Sophia Greene bought the property at 16 Senator Drive, East Longmeadow, from Anthony C Chapdelaine and Jill C Chapdelaine on Nov. 2, 2022. The $480,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 25,050-square-foot lot.
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000
Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home
James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County Nov. 13 to Nov. 19
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Nov 13 to Nov 19. There were 26 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,705-square-foot home on North Maple Street in Florence that sold for $410,000.
MassLive.com
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000
Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Nov. 13-19
A condo in Worcester that sold for $105,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Nov. 13 and Nov. 19. In total, 123 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $414,180. The average price per square foot ended up at $259.
MassLive.com
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000
Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
Delivery services see holiday hiring boom while retailers cautious
AGAWAM — Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts in Agawam, feels the busy energy of the holiday shopping season building — especially now that a cold snap has folks thinking of Christmas. “It’s the season of hope, and we all want to enjoy it. We are keeping...
Chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham
The Wilbraham Fire Department was sent to a chimney fire on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham Saturday night.
westernmassnews.com
Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange
ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
Free bus ridership promotion is a smart move for transit (Editorial)
As it turns out, there is such a thing as a free ride. From Black Friday through New Year’s Eve, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and 14 other regional transit authorities will offer no-charge rides in a campaign aptly called “Try Transit.” It’s a bold way of giving potential riders a chance to get into the habit of using public transportation.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to buy car for mom
A $1 million lottery winner isn’t planning on spending it all on herself. Zetta Eastman from Florence won her $1 million prize when she bought a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket from Valley Farms in Easthampton. She claimed her winnings on Nov. 7 and chose to receive her prize in a one-time payment valued at $650,000 before taxes.
34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler 2022 opens doors at Big E (photos)
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- Holiday shopping got a head start when the doors to the 34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler Craft Fair opened at Eastern States Exposition on Saturday. The event, featuring more than 200 juried crafters, designers and artists, drew hundreds of shoppers to the Better Living Center. There, they found mixed media, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry, specialty foods, sculpture, fiber, photography, fashion, woodworking, glass, leather and fine art.
Senior Center celebrates 3 centenarians from Southwick, Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The celebration was a century in the making. Last week, the Southwick Senior Center held a triple birthday party for three women who all turned 100 during the past two months.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
Small Berkshire Town Gets Singled Out As One Of Top 15 Nationally For Best Fall Foliage
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart
Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
MassLive.com
