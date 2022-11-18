ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Sale closed in Worcester: $380,000 for a four-bedroom home

Rita Minkah and Nana Kusi Minkah acquired the property at 203 Norfolk Street, Worcester, from Chaywang Dolma Gurung and Ram B Gurung on Nov. 4, 2022. The $380,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,263-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Three-bedroom home sells for $915,000 in Millbury

Adam Ryba and Emily Ryba acquired the property at 59 Davis Road, Millbury, from Jeffrey A Hamelin and Bonnie A Hamelin on Nov. 3, 2022, for $915,000 which represents a price per square foot of $314. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
MILLBURY, MA
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $400,000

Raquel McDonald Frankson bought the property at 14 Whitten Street, Worcester, from Denise J Davies and Philip A Davies on Nov. 4, 2022, for $400,000 which represents a price per square foot of $265. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement and sits on a 9,375-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Sale closed in Belchertown: $554,900 for a four-bedroom home

James Sweet and Lydia Beaudrie sweet bought the property at 40 Old Sawmill Road, Belchertown, from Thomas H Jurkowski and Jacqueline Jurkowski on Oct. 28, 2022, for $554,900 which represents a price per square foot of $209. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $465,000

Brendon Couturier and Judith Couturier bought the property at 68 Crane Hill Road, Wilbraham, from Anthony J Amaral and Sarah K Wilczynski on Nov. 1, 2022, for $465,000 which represents a price per square foot of $312. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
Downed tree poles, wires cause large power outage in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to W. Orange Road in Orange Sunday morning for a reported power outage. According to the Orange Fire Department, the outage came as a result of downed tree poles and wires on W. Orange Road near the solar farm. Officials do not have a...
ORANGE, MA
West Springfield bar and grill receives one of seven new liquor licenses in town

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In the heart of downtown, the Westside Bar and Grill has snatched up one of seven newly available liquor licenses recently approved by the state. “We are in the process of opening Westside Bar & Grill ... Our open date is December 15th 2022,” Tyler Saremi, owner of the restaurant, wrote in an email, adding the business had to overcome “several obstacles” to obtain the liquor license from the town.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler 2022 opens doors at Big E (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD -- Holiday shopping got a head start when the doors to the 34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler Craft Fair opened at Eastern States Exposition on Saturday. The event, featuring more than 200 juried crafters, designers and artists, drew hundreds of shoppers to the Better Living Center. There, they found mixed media, ceramics, printmaking, jewelry, specialty foods, sculpture, fiber, photography, fashion, woodworking, glass, leather and fine art.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Berkshire Museum Reimagines Festival of Trees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Museum is reimagining its popular "Festival of Trees" exhibit with a new "Winter Festival" to improve inclusivity. "I think the winter solstice celebration is a destination for people who are ready for the holidays, they want to bring their family in and actually have an adventure," Executive Director Kimberley Bush Tomio said.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Car lands in interesting spot after overnight crash at Massachusetts Walmart

Finding a spot to park at Walmart can sometimes be difficult. Especially around the holidays. A driver at a Massachusetts location, however, may have taken it a bit too far. According to Leicester Police, PD responded to an overnight crash involving a single motor vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in their town.
LEICESTER, MA
