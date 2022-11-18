ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

The Saginaw News

Midland Dow’s Ella Roberson caps high school swim career with state title

Ella Roberson claimed a state championship, leading Midland Dow to a seventh-place finish in the Michigan Division 2 girls swimming state meet Saturday at Calvin University. East Grand Rapids won the team state title with 280 points, with Jenison second with 219 and Birmingham Seaholm third with 183. Dow totaled 140 points.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive.com

North Branch sweeps Cadillac for fourth volleyball state title

Immediately following last year’s 3-0 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Division 2 volleyball state finals, North Branch head coach Jim Fish made a bold prediction. “Put it on the calendar; we will be back next year. We will be here,” said the 23rd-year North Branch coach.
NORTH BRANCH, MI
High School Football PRO

Petoskey, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ubly High School football team will have a game with Iron Mountain High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
UBLY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
My Magic GR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
swmichigandining.com

Olvera’s BBQ

We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow

Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Greater Midland Community Center to receive $5M from state

The Greater Midland Community Center was given a $6.5 million earmark from state taxpayers in Michigan’s 2022 state budget. In 2023, it was budgeted another $5 million, for a total of $11.5 million in two years. Terri Johnson, chief executive officer of the Greater Midland Network, has said the...
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI

