The Saginaw News
Midland Dow’s Ella Roberson caps high school swim career with state title
Ella Roberson claimed a state championship, leading Midland Dow to a seventh-place finish in the Michigan Division 2 girls swimming state meet Saturday at Calvin University. East Grand Rapids won the team state title with 280 points, with Jenison second with 219 and Birmingham Seaholm third with 183. Dow totaled 140 points.
MLive.com
North Branch sweeps Cadillac for fourth volleyball state title
Immediately following last year’s 3-0 loss to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in the Division 2 volleyball state finals, North Branch head coach Jim Fish made a bold prediction. “Put it on the calendar; we will be back next year. We will be here,” said the 23rd-year North Branch coach.
New Lothrop football team ousted in Division 7 by No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis
FLINT – Traverse City St. Francis’ football team is apparently all it’s cracked up to be. The No. 1-ranked Gladiators advanced to the Division 7 state championship game by routing another small school power, New Lothrop, in Saturday’s state semifinals.
Frankenmuth defense overwhelms Country Day to earn trip back to Ford Field
LAPEER, MI – Domination is probably too gentle of a word. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say Frankenmuth overwhelmed, overpowered, overshadowed and overran Detroit Country Day.
Petoskey, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Merrill ends historic season with state-championship loss to Martin
Every time Merrill thought it saw a glimmer of hope, Martin was there to squash it. The Vandals made their first state-championship football appearance in school history, but Martin sent them home as runners-up after a 74-24 win Saturday in the 8-Player Division 1 state final at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Chippewa Tribe Distributes Semi-Annual Gaming Revenue
Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe) The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) hosted their semi-annual 2% distribution November 18 in both Isabella and Arenac Counties. The SCIT dispersed funds derived from Class III gaming at its properties: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Saganing Eagles Landing Casino & Hotel to qualifying local units of government and public schools.
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Millington sophomore claims MLive Saginaw Athlete-of-the-Week honor
Reed City went old-school, testing Millington’s sophomore linebacker. The linebacker succeeded, even if the Cardinals didn’t.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
MLive.com
Stunning comeback leads Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to 1st volleyball state title
Athens hadn’t dropped a playoff set heading into Saturday’s Division 4 volleyball state finals, and after winning the first two against Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, it appeared the Indians would cruise to their first championship. Sacred Heart had other plans.
swmichigandining.com
Olvera’s BBQ
We were in Midland for a figure skating competition a few weeks ago. It was the last individual competition of the year and almost all of L’s coach’s skaters made the trip over for this event. To celebrate a successful season, L’s coach wanted to go out for dinner with everyone after the competition.
WNEM
Isabella County Road Commission prepares for more snow
Isabella Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Isabella County is under a winter weather advisory. Tony Casali, the Directing Manager at the Isabella County Road Commission, told TV5 how they are preparing for the snow heading their way. “We have everything ready to go. We knew it was coming, we just didn’t...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Greater Midland Community Center to receive $5M from state
The Greater Midland Community Center was given a $6.5 million earmark from state taxpayers in Michigan’s 2022 state budget. In 2023, it was budgeted another $5 million, for a total of $11.5 million in two years. Terri Johnson, chief executive officer of the Greater Midland Network, has said the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: 810 Smoke LLC offers smoked ribs and brisket
FLINT, MI - Rahsheemer Neal knows the feeling of not always having food on the table. The Flint resident experienced that during his upbringing, and it’s part of why he was inspired to start his own food truck, 810 Smoke LLC. 810 Smoke is a pop-up food truck that...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Vienna Township commits nearly $400K to fix ‘sad state’ of popular Clio area bike path
VIENNA TWP., MI -- Bike riders and walkers use the George Atkin Jr. Recreational Trail year-round and township officials say it’s the most traveled path of its type in Genesee County. Now the township Board of Trustees has committed most of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Cars line several blocks to receive free turkeys from Flint non-profit
FLINT, MI -- Three at a time, volunteers and workers waved cars into the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village parking lot. Like an assembly line, SBEV employees handed free turkeys to those in the vehicles. The workers braved the snow and cold Thursday, Nov. 17 for a Turkey Drive event at...
