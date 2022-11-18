University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified

Read full article on original website
Police Said The Killing Of Four Friends In A Home Outside Of The University Of Idaho Campus Was A Targeted Attack
The four students were close friends and often posted photos with each other on Instagram.
‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home
The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor of Moscow, Idaho, told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion” but declined to divulge further details.“With a crime...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Bodycam captures moment Tyson Foods CFO arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed
Body-camera footage shows the moment the chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested on 6 November on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a college-aged woman who didn’t know him, authorities said.On Friday, ABC 40/29 obtained body-camera footage from the Fayetteville Police Department which shows officers dragging a disoriented Mr Tyson from the bed. The 32-year-old, dressed only in his...
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
One week after the the bodies of four University of Idaho students were discovered in their shared off-campus home in the town of Moscow, authorities do not have a suspect in custody nor has a weapon been found, according to Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
Idaho university murder victim's mom reveals last messages she sent just hours before killing
Kristi Goncalves, mother of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, reveals she talked to her daughter and received photos from her just hours before killing on Nov. 13, 2022.
KTLO
Other roommates home when four Idaho college students were stabbed to death
(MOSCOW, Idaho) — No persons of interest or suspects have been identified in the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, police said. No one has been cleared in the case, either, Idaho State Police spokesman...
Victim's sister shares details about keypad lock on Idaho home
Sally Krutzig, reporter from The Idaho Statesman, joins CNN's Michael Smerconish to discuss the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home.
Idaho murders: 'Private party' drove 2 victims home, police now say
Idhao police say a 'private party' drove homicide victims Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalvez home the morning they were murdered after initially saying they Ubered.
The Four Idaho Students Found Dead In An Off-Campus Home Were "Likely Sleeping" When They Were Stabbed To Death, The Coroner Said
"It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," the coroner said.
Idaho university murders: Investigators seen measuring tire marks at house where 4 students were killed
Idaho investigators were seen measuring tire marks outside of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death.
KLEWTV
Investigation continues in the killing of four University of Idaho students
A single bouquet of flowers sat at the edge of the driveway. Crime tape is still up around the apartment where Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee GonCalves were found dead on November 13. Tuesday morning, Moscow Police had a sanitation crew empty the garbage from several dumpsters...
Here's what we know -- and don't know -- about the killings of 4 University of Idaho students as a suspect has yet to be identified
As the University of Idaho mourns the loss of four students killed in an attack at an off-campus home last weekend, a community remains in crisis over few known details surrounding the students' deaths and the lack of an identified suspect.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
University of Idaho students were ‘likely asleep’ before being attacked, police say as search for answers intensifies
CNN — The four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home were “likely asleep,” before they were attacked, Moscow, Idaho, police said in a Friday evening update. In the update, posted on Facebook, authorities released several new details about the...
